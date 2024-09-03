Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the series to register a first-ever win against the hosts in the longest format. In the second Test, they put up a brilliant comeback after being reduced to 26/6 in their first innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto's boys eventually won by six wickets to script a historic clean sweep against Pakistan in their den.

Previously, Bangladesh have registered a Test series clean sweep only twice. Their first instance came back in 2009 in a two-Test series during their tour to the West Indies. Bangladesh won the first Test by 95 runs.

In the second Test, they bowled the West Indies out for 237 in the first innings. Enamul Haque Jnr, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah led the charge with the ball. In response, the visitors could only manage 232 in their first innings.

However, their bowlers stood up once again. They skittled the West Indies out for just 209 runs in their second innings, courtesy of a brilliant five-wicket haul from Shakib. Needing 215 to win in the final innings, half-centuries from Shakib and Raqibul Hasan helped Bangladesh win the game by four wickets and complete a clean sweep.

Here is a look at their playing XI from their first clean sweep in Tests and where the players are now.

Bangladesh’s playing 11 from their first clean sweep in Tests - where are they now?

Openers - Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes

One of Bangladesh's greatest batters, Tamim Iqbal has already retired from T20Is. While he announced his retirement from all forms of International cricket, he recently withdrew his decision. However, Tamim is not a part of Bangladesh's central contract and their team for the Pakistan series.

However, he continues to play domestic and franchise cricket. Tamim scored just 55 runs from two innings in the second Test against West Indies.

His opening partner from that game, Imrul Kayes, had a poor game, managing only 22 runs from two innings. He last featured for the national team in a Test match against India in 2019. Kayes continues to play domestic cricket and represents the Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Middle Order - Zunaed Siddique, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), and Mahmudullah

Zunaed failed to impress in this Test, scoring only 12 runs from two innings. Raqibul played a key role with the bat with scores of 44 and 65 in both innings, respectively. Ashraful disappointed with the bat, scoring only 15 runs in the entire Test. Mahmudullah had an average Test, managing only 46 runs from two innings.

Shakib led from the front. He scored 16 runs and picked up three wickets in their first innings with both bat and ball. The second time around, he picked up five wickets and scored an unbeaten 96. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed with a vital 48 in their first innings.

Zunaed and Raqibul are no longer a part of the International setup. Zunead last played domestic cricket in 2023 while Raqibul is still active in the domestic circuit.

Mohammad Ashraful is retired from International cricket. He works as an expert and analyst for television channel TSports. Ashraful also played domestic cricket as of 2023.

Mahmudullah retired from the longest format but is a member of Bangladesh's white-ball sides. Mushfiqur retired from T20Is but continues to play Tests and ODIs while Shakib is a member of their setup in all formats.

Bowlers - Enamul Haque Jnr, Shahadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain

Enamul Haque Jnr had a successful game against the West Indies. He picked up three wickets each in both innings of the Test. Shahadat Hossain did not have much to do in this game. He only bowled 13 overs in the entire game and picked up a couple of wickets. Rubel Hossain failed to pick up a single wicket in this contest.

Enamul last featured for Bangladesh in a Test match in 2013. He was last seen playing List A cricket in 2023. Shahadat made his last International appearance in 2015. He represented Bangladesh Legends in the Road Safety World Series in 2022.

Rubel Hossain announced his retirement from Tests in 2022 but has not been a part of their white-ball setup in recent times either. He played for the Khulna Tigers in the BPL 2024 season.

