"Bangladesh's story might end in the league stage" - Aakash Chopra on Litton Das and Co.'s chances in 2025 Asia Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Bangladesh might get knocked out of the 2025 Asia Cup in the group stage. He chose Sri Lanka and Afghanistan as the teams likely to qualify for the Super Fours from Group B.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 onwards. Bangladesh are placed in Group B for the preliminary phase of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that the 2025 Asia Cup presents Bangladesh with an opportunity to address their recent lean run in multi-nation tournaments. However, he opined that Litton Das and company might not cross the group stage.

"If we talk about opportunity, they have nothing to lose and the entire world to gain because they haven't been doing well in multi-nation tournaments for a long time. They used to punch above their weight. They knocked us out in 2007. They are participants in world tournaments, but are not going into them as contenders, and this is what they want to do now," Chopra said (7:15).

"So the opportunities are endless, but to say the truth, their job is cut out, even though it would be wrong to rule out any team in T20s. I feel they will get stuck. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka might actually qualify from that group. So Bangladesh's story might end in the league stage," he added.

Aakash Chopra termed Afghanistan a rocket team in T20Is. He added that Sri Lanka aren't scared when they play multi-nation tournaments, highlighting that they finished as the runners-up in the 2023 ODI Asia Cup final and won the 2022 T20 Asia Cup.

"They have an overdependence on Litton Das" - Aakash Chopra on Bangladesh's weaknesses ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Litton Das is one of the most experienced players in Bangladesh's 2025 Asia Cup squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose overreliance on Litton Das and the tendency to choke under pressure among Bangladesh's weaknesses heading into the 2025 Asia Cup.

"In weakness, they have an overdependence on Litton Das. Litton Das is a quality player, but he is an underachiever. He hasn't done as well as the ability he has. He is the captain at the moment, so the team will definitely look towards him, but they look towards him too much. They have a tendency of choking in big moments," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Bangladesh might be found wanting in big-scoring games.

"If we look at it in 2025, they have very few batters whose strike rates are close to 150. You see just one or two above 140. They are not a team that is looking for 210-220. They are a team that is very comfortable with a 160-180 total. If the opposing team decides to hit a lot, they might not have any answers," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Bangladesh would feel the absence of a genuine all-rounder in the 2025 Asia Cup. He highlighted that neither Shakib Al Hasan nor Mehidy Hasan Miraz is part of their squad.

