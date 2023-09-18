Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib in deep trouble for his offensive comments on women

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has had quite an eventful last few days as, after an impressive international debut, his social media posts about women have spread like wildfire.

Tanzim has made some posts that have been seen as degrading the dignity of women and looking down on them with a pure form of misogyny. He has received backlash on social media from many women and they have demanded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to look into the matter.

One of the posts that Tanzim Hasan Sakib made last year on Facebook translates to:

"If the wife works, the husband's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child's rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."

Tanzim Hasan Sakib's Facebook posts

He had also made another post that apparently brainwashed men about why they shouldn't be with women who have a lot of male friends in the university as their children won't be 'modest'.

Such derogatory posts were questioned by many women on social media, especially when women are a major force in garment factories that prepare the Bangladesh team's jerseys. The BCB is reportedly looking into the matter and they will give a statement probably in due course of time.

Feminists and activists have a go at Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Paris-based feminist writer Jannatun Nayeem Prity made a pretty strong comment about Tanzim Hasan Sakib. She was quoted as saying by The Times of India:

"I feel sorry for you that you don't consider your mother a normal human being."

Another writer Swakrito Noman termed that the comments as 'deeply offensive' in a Facebook post that criticized Tanzim.

After what should have been a memorable debut wherein he dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup, the pacer might face heavy repercussions for his social media comments.