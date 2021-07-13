Bangladesh star Mushfiqur Rahim makes U-turn, declares himself available for T20I series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has made himself available for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 23.

Mushfiqur had earlier asked the board not to include him for the shortest format, a request which they had accepted. However, the 34-year-old has seemingly changed his mind and is now ready to play in the shortest format.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief selector Minhajul Abedin gave an update on the situation and told The Daily Star:

"Mushfiqur Rahim has informed of his desire to play the T20 series. Previously he had asked for a leave from the shortest format for the Zimbabwe tour. We will take a decision in this regard after a meeting."

Mushfiqur Rahim was part of the team for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, where Bangladesh ran out comfortable winners by 220 runs.

He, however, failed to contribute with the bat after being dismissed for 11 in the first innings. The veteran star will next be in action in the three-match ODI series, followed by the three-match T20I contest.

Snaps of Bangladesh ODI and T20I squad members practice session today (July 12) in Harare. pic.twitter.com/BZlMURAHA2 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 12, 2021

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in good form in the ODIs as his heroics with the bat recently helped Bangladesh earn a 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka. In three games, he scored 237 runs at an average of 79.

Bangladesh's record in white-ball cricket against Zimbabwe

Tamim Iqbal will lead the Bangladesh side in ODIs.

After registering a resounding win in the one-off Test, Bangladesh will be the favorites to win the white-ball series as well. Bangladesh leads the head-to-head record against their African counterparts by 47-28 in ODIs.

The Asian outfit has, in fact, won their last 16 ODIs on the trot against Zimbabwe. However, the last time the two teams met each other in Zimbabwe, the home side emerged victorious by seven wickets in 2013.

Even in the shortest format, Bangladesh has been a dominant force, winning nine games to Zimbabwe's four. Bangladesh has won four of their last five T20Is against the African outfit.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar