BCB announces handsome cash bonus for Bangladesh team for ODI series win over South Africa

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a bonus of $350,000 (approximately ₹2.67 crore) for the team following their ODI series win over South Africa. The subcontinent side won the series 2-1 in South Africa.

The Tamim Iqbal-led side secured a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in the third fixture at SuperSport Park in Centurion to pocket the series.

After the match, BCB’s cricket operations chairman Mohammad Jalal Yunus spoke to the media. He revealed that the board has announced a cash bonus for the players for their spirited performances against the Proteas in South Africa.

He also pointed out that this was a significant achievement for Bangladesh. The win is even more impressive considering that South Africa beat a team like India 3-0 in their 50-over rubber earlier this year. He also revealed that the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also congratulated the side on their victory.

Yunus said:

“Our president [Nazmul Hassan] announced Tk 30 million bonus for the players. Beating South Africa in a series on their own soil is an incredible and historic feat. South Africa whitewashed India a few days ago. And now we’ve won the series. It’s obviously a big achievement. Even the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] watched the match and congratulated all.”

Taskin Ahmed claimed a brilliant fifer in the ODI series decider as South Africa were bundled out for a paltry score of 154 in the crucial encounter. The visitors chased down the total with ease, thanks to skipper Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten knock of 87.

Bangladesh and South Africa to battle it out in a 2-match Test series

The ODI series between the two cricketing nations will be followed by two red-ball encounters. The first Test is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead in Durban starting on March 31.

Bangladesh's tour of South Africa will conclude with the second and final Test of the series. St George's Park in Port Elizabeth will play host to the contest, which kicks off on April 8.

