Barbados Royals gift special jersey to world’s strongest man & WWE legend during CPL 2025 [Watch]

Barbados Royals honored World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Mark Henry amid the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025). The franchise recently presented a special jersey to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.Henry visited the Barbados Royals, where he received the team's Pink jersey with 'World's Strongest Man' printed on the back alongside the number, '01'. The team's skipper Rovman Powell handed the jersey to the veteran pro-wrestler.Sharing the video on Instagram, the Barbados-based franchise captioned the post:&quot;The World’s Strongest Man just became a Royal! 😯🔥💗.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Henry got the 'World's Strongest Man' moniker after winning the inaugural Arnold Strongman Challenge in 2002. Before bursting into the pro-wrestling scene, he participated in the 1992 Olympics in the weightlifting competition. The 54-year-old is also a three-time U.S. National Weightlifting Champion.Meanwhile, Barbados Royals suffered a four-wicket defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors in Barbados on Thursday, September 4. They failed to defend a 166-run target and are still in search of their maiden win.Barbados Royals are languishing at the bottom of the CPL 2025 points tableBarbados Royals have had a dismal start to their CPL 2025 campaign. They have four defeats to their name in five games, with one match ending in a no result.They are placed at the bottom of the CPL 2025 points table and need a miraculous turnaround. The Rovman Powell-led side take on Barbuda Falcons at home on Friday, September 5.After being put to bat first by Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday, Barbados registered 165/6 in 20 overs. Skipper Powell remained unbeaten on 50 off 28 balls, while Rassie van der Dussen (45 off 37 balls) and Brandon King (39 off 27 balls) chipped in with useful contributions.Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was the pick of the Guyana bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-16-2. The side chased down the target in 19.4 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Shai Hope (62* off 49 balls) and Dwaine Pretorius (53 off 34 balls). Eathan Bosch and Ramon Simmonds claimed three and two wickets, respectively.