Cricket
  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Barbados T10
  • Barbados T10 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Jonathan Drakes and Kemar Harte

Barbados T10 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Jonathan Drakes and Kemar Harte

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 12, 2024 08:56 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Barbados T10 2023-24
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Barbados T10 2023-24

The 27th contest between the Pelicans and Settlers ended without a result. Meanwhile, Titans secured a 19-run win over the Warriors in the 28th game of Barbados T10 2023-24. Both games were hosted at the Desmond Hayes Oval.

Moving into the details of the first game of the day, the Pelicans batted first and racked up a total of 101/5 in 10 overs. Captain Jonathan Drakes (25) and Shian Brathwaite (25) were the top scorers, with Kevin Stoute scalping two wickets for Settlers.

In reply, Settlers looked impressive, scoring 52/2 in 3.3 overs, thanks to Kevin Wickham's 36 off just eight balls with the aid of three fours and four sixes. However, rain interrupted play and eventually, the game ended without a result.

In the second game of the day, the Titans batted first and posted an imposing total of 133/4 in 10 overs. Opener Raymon Reifer top-scored with 37 runs off 16 balls, a knock laced with three fours and as many sixes. Jadieh Blades scalped two wickets for the Warriors.

In reply, the Warriors could post only 114 runs in 9.4 overs. Captain Jonathan Carter tried his best, smacking 38 runs off 14 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, but the other batters faltered. Steffaun Griffith was the standout bowler for the Titans, claiming three wickets.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Jonathan Drakes101012806431.11166168.67-217296
2Akeem Springer9932375939.5140169.29-118188
3Ryshon Williams9922284832.57145157.24--15162
4Carlos Brathwaite"}">Carlos Brathwaite8841984249.592215.22--17141
5Jonathan Carter9921987128.2998202.04-116163
6Roshon Primus872185653795194.74-113141
7Nyeem Young101031794725.5787205.75--1882
8Kadeem Alleyne98217511829.1776230.261-17100
9Aaron Jones9811714224.4388194.32--12130
10Dwayne Smith9941715034.2121141.32-19150

Pelicans' star batter Jonathan Drakes consolidated his top spot in the batting standings with 280 runs from 10 innings. Akeem Springer (237), Ryshon Williams (227), and Carlos Brathwaite (198) retained their second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Warriors skipper Jonathan Carter moved up from 11th to fifth slot, scoring 198 runs at an average of 28.29. Roshon Primus (185) held on to the sixth rank. Nyeem Young (179) climbed one spot up to secure the seventh spot.

Kadeem Alleyne (175) slipped from sixth to eighth position. Aaron Jones (171) and Dwayne Smith (171) descended one spot each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 24.43 and 34.20 respectively.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayersMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Kemar Harte9916.3147154/119.88.916.61---
2Jaden Edmund101017.3177113/1216.0910.119.55----
3Jair McAllister8815.3120102/6127.749.3----
4Ryshon Williams9916128102/1112.889.6----
5Steffaun Griffith10915157103/1415.710.479----
6Dario Cumberbatch881514493/10169.610--1-
7Matthew Jones10101516492/718.2210.9310----
8Zidane Clarke9915.517593/1419.4411.0510.56----
9Carlos Brathwaite86109182/911.389.17.5----
10Amari Alexandre Goodridge881212884/111610.6791--

Titans medium pacer Kemar Harte strengthened his pole position in the wickets standings with 15 scalps from nine innings. Pelicans pacer Jaden Edmund propelled from fourth to second rank with 11 scalps.

Jair McAllister (10) and Ryshon Williams (10) slipped one spot each to hold the third and fourth slots at 12 and 12.8, respectively. Titans bowler Steffaun Griffith rocketed from 15th to fifth rank, scalping 10 wickets, averaging 15.7.

Dario Cumberbatch (9) slipped one position to occupy the sixth rank at 16. Matthew Jones (9) moved one spot up to secure the seventh slot at 18.22. Zidane Clarke (9) and Carlos Brathwaite (8) descended two spots apiece to make it to the eighth and ninth slots. Amari Alexandre Goodridge (8) slid one rank to the 10th position at 16.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...