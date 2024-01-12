Barbados T10 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titans vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Jonathan Drakes and Kemar Harte

The 27th contest between the Pelicans and Settlers ended without a result. Meanwhile, Titans secured a 19-run win over the Warriors in the 28th game of Barbados T10 2023-24. Both games were hosted at the Desmond Hayes Oval.

Moving into the details of the first game of the day, the Pelicans batted first and racked up a total of 101/5 in 10 overs. Captain Jonathan Drakes (25) and Shian Brathwaite (25) were the top scorers, with Kevin Stoute scalping two wickets for Settlers.

In reply, Settlers looked impressive, scoring 52/2 in 3.3 overs, thanks to Kevin Wickham's 36 off just eight balls with the aid of three fours and four sixes. However, rain interrupted play and eventually, the game ended without a result.

In the second game of the day, the Titans batted first and posted an imposing total of 133/4 in 10 overs. Opener Raymon Reifer top-scored with 37 runs off 16 balls, a knock laced with three fours and as many sixes. Jadieh Blades scalped two wickets for the Warriors.

In reply, the Warriors could post only 114 runs in 9.4 overs. Captain Jonathan Carter tried his best, smacking 38 runs off 14 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes, but the other batters faltered. Steffaun Griffith was the standout bowler for the Titans, claiming three wickets.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Jonathan Drakes 10 10 1 280 64 31.11 166 168.67 - 2 17 29 6 2 Akeem Springer 9 9 3 237 59 39.5 140 169.29 - 1 18 18 8 3 Ryshon Williams 9 9 2 228 48 32.57 145 157.24 - - 15 16 2 4 Carlos Brathwaite"}">Carlos Brathwaite 8 8 4 198 42 49.5 92 215.22 - - 17 14 1 5 Jonathan Carter 9 9 2 198 71 28.29 98 202.04 - 1 16 16 3 6 Roshon Primus 8 7 2 185 65 37 95 194.74 - 1 13 14 1 7 Nyeem Young 10 10 3 179 47 25.57 87 205.75 - - 18 8 2 8 Kadeem Alleyne 9 8 2 175 118 29.17 76 230.26 1 - 17 10 0 9 Aaron Jones 9 8 1 171 42 24.43 88 194.32 - - 12 13 0 10 Dwayne Smith 9 9 4 171 50 34.2 121 141.32 - 1 9 15 0

Pelicans' star batter Jonathan Drakes consolidated his top spot in the batting standings with 280 runs from 10 innings. Akeem Springer (237), Ryshon Williams (227), and Carlos Brathwaite (198) retained their second, third, and fourth spots, respectively.

Warriors skipper Jonathan Carter moved up from 11th to fifth slot, scoring 198 runs at an average of 28.29. Roshon Primus (185) held on to the sixth rank. Nyeem Young (179) climbed one spot up to secure the seventh spot.

Kadeem Alleyne (175) slipped from sixth to eighth position. Aaron Jones (171) and Dwayne Smith (171) descended one spot each to secure the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 24.43 and 34.20 respectively.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Kemar Harte 9 9 16.3 147 15 4/11 9.8 8.91 6.6 1 - - - 2 Jaden Edmund 10 10 17.3 177 11 3/12 16.09 10.11 9.55 - - - - 3 Jair McAllister 8 8 15.3 120 10 2/6 12 7.74 9.3 - - - - 4 Ryshon Williams 9 9 16 128 10 2/11 12.8 8 9.6 - - - - 5 Steffaun Griffith 10 9 15 157 10 3/14 15.7 10.47 9 - - - - 6 Dario Cumberbatch 8 8 15 144 9 3/10 16 9.6 10 - - 1 - 7 Matthew Jones 10 10 15 164 9 2/7 18.22 10.93 10 - - - - 8 Zidane Clarke 9 9 15.5 175 9 3/14 19.44 11.05 10.56 - - - - 9 Carlos Brathwaite 8 6 10 91 8 2/9 11.38 9.1 7.5 - - - - 10 Amari Alexandre Goodridge 8 8 12 128 8 4/11 16 10.67 9 1 - -

Titans medium pacer Kemar Harte strengthened his pole position in the wickets standings with 15 scalps from nine innings. Pelicans pacer Jaden Edmund propelled from fourth to second rank with 11 scalps.

Jair McAllister (10) and Ryshon Williams (10) slipped one spot each to hold the third and fourth slots at 12 and 12.8, respectively. Titans bowler Steffaun Griffith rocketed from 15th to fifth rank, scalping 10 wickets, averaging 15.7.

Dario Cumberbatch (9) slipped one position to occupy the sixth rank at 16. Matthew Jones (9) moved one spot up to secure the seventh slot at 18.22. Zidane Clarke (9) and Carlos Brathwaite (8) descended two spots apiece to make it to the eighth and ninth slots. Amari Alexandre Goodridge (8) slid one rank to the 10th position at 16.

