Barbados T10 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Voyagers vs Settlers (Updated) ft. Akeem Springer and Dario Cumberbatch

Settlers finished the inaugural Barbados T10 competition with a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Voyagers to bag the silverware at Desmond Haynes Oval.

Moving into the details, Voyagers batted first and posted a good-looking total of 88/6 in 10 overs. Opener Rashawn Worrell top-scored with 47 runs from 26 balls. However, he couldn't get any support from other batters in the middle overs. Dario Cumberbatch scalped two wickets for Settlers.

In the chase, Settlers openers Kevin Stoute (66* off 25 with four fours and seven sixes) and Kevin Wickham (21* off 19) finished off the game in just 7.2 overs to seal the deal and bag the title in the inaugural season’s grand finale.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers after the conclusion of Barbados T10 2023-24.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Akeem Springer 12 12 3 313 59 34.78 194 161.34 - 2 22 24 2 Kadeem Alleyne 12 10 2 289 118 36.13 122 236.89 1 1 30 13 3 Jonathan Drakes 10 10 1 280 64 31.11 166 168.67 - 2 17 29 4 Ryshon Williams 11 11 2 251 48 27.89 163 153.99 - - 16 18 5 Dwayne Smith"}">Dwayne Smith 12 12 4 217 50 27.13 156 139.1 - 1 10 21 6 Roshon Primus 10 9 2 205 65 29.29 111 184.68 - 1 14 16 7 Carlos Brathwaite 8 8 4 198 42 49.5 92 215.22 - - 17 14 8 Jonathan Carter"}">Jonathan Carter 10 9 2 198 71 28.29 98 202.04 - 1 16 16 9 Kevin Wickham 12 11 2 191 47 21.22 110 173.64 - - 16 12 10 Giovonte Depeiza 12 10 2 188 58 23.5 124 151.61 - 1 9 14

Voyagers batter Akeem Springer has accumulated 313 runs to end the campaign as the leading run-scorer. Kadeem Alleyne (289), Jonathan Drakes (280), and Ryshon Williams (251) retain their second, third, and fourth ranks respectively.

Voyagers' Dwayne Smith moved one spot up to hold the fifth rank with 217 runs. Guardians batter Roshon Primus moved one spot down to secure the sixth spot, accumulating 205 runs.

Carlos Brathwaite (198) and Jonathan Carter (198) continued to stay at the seventh and eighth ranks, averaging 49.5 and 28.29. Kevin Wickham moved up from 13th to ninth spot at 21.22. Giovonte Depeiza slipped from ninth to 10th rank, scoring 188 runs.

Barbados T10 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No. Players Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Avg Eco S/r 4W 5W MD 1 Kemar Harte 10 10 18.3 158 16 4/11 9.88 8.54 6.94 1 - - 2 Dario Cumberbatch 10 10 19 157 14 3/2 11.21 8.26 8.14 - - 2 3 Johann Layne 10 10 15.5 119 12 4/8 9.92 7.52 7.92 1 - - 4 Jair McAllister 10 10 19.3 156 12 2/6 13 8 9.75 - - - 5 Zidane Clarke 12 12 20.5 217 12 3/14 18.08 10.42 10.42 - - - 6 Amari Alexandre Goodridge 11 11 16 160 11 4/11 14.55 10 8.73 1 - - 7 Jaden Edmund 10 10 17.3 177 11 3/12 16.09 10.11 9.55 - - - 8 Ryshon Williams 11 11 20 176 10 2/11 17.6 8.8 12 - - - 9 Steffaun Griffith 11 10 17 174 10 3/14 17.4 10.24 10.2 - - - 10 Matthew Jones"}">Matthew Jones 11 11 17 190 10 2/7 19 11.18 10.2 - - -

Titans bowler Kemar Harte maintained his pole position in the wickets standings with 16 scalps. Settlers bowler Dario Cumberbatch moved up from fourth to the second rank, scalping 14 wickets.

Johann Layne (12) and Jair McAllister (12) slipped one spot each to occupy the third and fourth ranks at 9.92 and 13 respectively. Zidane Clarke propelled from seventh to fifth spot with 12 wickets at 18.08.

Amari Alexandre Goodridge slipped one rank to make it to the sixth position with 11 wickets at 14.55. Jaden Edmund (11) descended from the sixth to the seventh slot at 16.09. Ryshon Williams (10), Steffaun Griffith (10), and Matthew Jones (10) retained their eighth, ninth and 10th positions at 17.6, 17.4, and 19 respectively.

