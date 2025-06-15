Baroda Premier League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) is all set to host the Baroda Premier League 2025 from June 15 to 29. Quite a few Ranji players will be in action in the tournament, which will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

The inaugural edition of the 15-day tournament has received necessary approvals from the BCCI. It will follow an IPL-like model and will be a platform for both youngsters and experienced players to showcase their talent and advance their careers.

The competition will be played among five teams: A4 Power Strikers, Alembic Warriors, Ami Super Avengers, Diamond Dazzlers and Pruthvi Panthers. Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Shashwat Rawat and Bhargav Bhatt will be captaining the respective teams.

It is worth mentioning that Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler Akash Singh and former Delhi Capitals pacer Lukman Meriwala will also make their presence felt in the Baroda Premier League 2025.

In the first two years, BCA will allocate the players to ensure a perfect team balance and no undue advantage to any team. However, from the third year, the league may adopt an IPL model, where the team owners will have the freedom to choose their players.

The tournament will be played in a double round-robin format, where each team will play the other four teams once in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs.

The top two teams will contest in Qualifier 1, while the other two will clash in the Eliminator. The loser of Qualifier 1 will meet with the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier 1 will then face the winner of Qualifier 2 in the final.

Baroda Premier League 2025 live telecast details

The tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Khel channel on television sets.

Baroda Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The game will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Interested fans can buy a match/tournament pass to catch a glimpse of the exciting action.

