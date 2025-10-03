  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Indian Cricket Team
  • "Bas record banane aur form me laane ka jariya ban ke reh gaya hu" - Top 10 funny memes as India dominates day 2 of 1st Test vs West Indies 2025

"Bas record banane aur form me laane ka jariya ban ke reh gaya hu" - Top 10 funny memes as India dominates day 2 of 1st Test vs West Indies 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:45 IST
Fans share memes after Day 2 of 1st IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, 1no_aalsi_, Instagram - worldofcricketmeme
Fans share memes after Day 2 of 1st IND vs WI Test. (Images: X - BCCI, 1no_aalsi_, Instagram - worldofcricketmeme

Team India reached 448 for five in their first innings at stumps on the second day of the first Test against West Indies on Friday (October 3). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the contest. The hosts are in the driver's seat of the contest after extending their lead to 286 runs.

Ad

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill (50) began the day for India with an overnight score of 121/2. Roston Chase dismissed Gill early in the day after he reached the half-century mark. Rahul survived a few nervous moments in the starting phase but played fluently later to notch up his second century on home soil.

Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) also hit centuries in the middle-order to utilize the platform and put their side in a commanding position in the Test. Jadeja and Washington Sundar (9*) remained unbeaten at the crease as India reached 448/5 at stumps on day two.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans enjoyed India's dominant batting performance on the second day of the Ahmedabad Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"Logo ke liye bas record banane aur form me laane ka jariya ban ke reh gaya hu (I have just become a means for people to make records and bring them into forms)," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

"A good break helped me freshen up" - KL Rahul after hitting century on day 2 of 1st IND vs WI 2025 Test

Speaking after stumps on the second day, Team India opener KL Rahul revealed that a break after the England tour helped him rejuvenate ahead of the ongoing series. Reflecting on his good form this season, Rahul said:

Ad
"It has been a good four five months. I have been enjoying my batting. England was fun. Getting runs there gives you confidence. A good break before it helped me freshen up. I had not been on the field for 5-6 weeks. So, I was nervous playing last week (against Australia A). But it was good to have that game and get some miles in me.
Ad

The veteran opener continued:

"The only thing I have worked on in the last year or so is maintaining my tempo and enjoying the phases of the play that aren't as exciting. I needed to make the mental switch for grinding and getting hundreds with ones and twos. I was not doing that well the last time I played at home. The celebration (post reaching 100*) was for my daughter."
Ad

You can get live match updates of the last three days of the ongoing match between India and the West Indies here.

About the author
Balakrishna

Balakrishna

Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.

Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.

He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.

While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Balakrishna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications