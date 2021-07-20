Bat-wielding thugs physically assault players in a charity cricket match

Cricket has seen its share of nasty events in the past. In an incident that shook the cricket fraternity, a massive fight broke out during a charity match in Kent. Things turned from bad to worse when bat-wielding thugs started attacking players. It was a bizarre event and no one saw it coming.

The fight happened in the last couple of overs of the match at Mote Park Cricket Club in Maidstone on Sunday. The whole incident was recorded on camera and is available for viewing.

The video clip shows a group of players arguing before a bat-wielding man (shirtless) charged at them out of nowhere. It all happened during a game in a tournament that is raising money for people who really need it in these times of crisis.

A charity cricket match was abandoned after a fight that saw players striking each other with bats broke out between two teams. pic.twitter.com/NcPGRmYA8s — msc media (@mscmedia2) July 20, 2021

The tournament intends to raise money for “Share for Care”. It helps people who are in need of medical treatment in Pakistan, KentOnline reported. Things turned into an absolute mess as soon as a fight broke out. The camera shows one person on the floor as more men start waving their willows. This event led to the match being abandoned. The nasty fight left a couple of players injured as well.

Cricket tournament organizer reveals that there were some troublemakers in the ground

Event organizer Shehzad Akram said that things turned ugly during the last couple of overs. He said that some men invaded the pitch and started attacking a few of the players without any reason. Akram said that he doesn’t know the main reason behind the fight. He was taken aback by the shocking incident. Mr. Akram was certain that there were some mischief-makers, who created the ruckus.

He said:

“I don’t know what the main reason was but there were some troublemakers in the ground. They started fighting with their bats and hitting people."

He also said that the incident was an utter disgrace. Akram further said that they won’t be permitted to the ground in future.

"We are not happy – we don’t tolerate this behaviour,” he said.

Cricket is often spoken about as a gentleman's game. Such incidents are not acceptable and bring a lot of criticism towards the game. When cricketers themselves indulge in such activities, what can be told to the common man? The cricketers need to make sure that they remain calm and such events are not repeated in the future.

