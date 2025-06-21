Batters suffer nasty collision but Rahul Tripathi hilariously misses run-out in MPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Raigad Royals opener Vicky Ostwal was involved in a nasty collision while running between the wickets during the team's Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) Eliminator against Kolhapur Tuskers. The encounter took place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Friday, June 20.

The Raigad-based side were required to chase down a 165-run target in the clash. During the second over of their innings, Ostwal placed left-arm pacer Atman Pore's delivery on the off-side and completed a single.

The batters attempted to scamper back for a second after a midfield. However, both of them were looking towards the ball while running and ultimately collided with each other.

Ostwal and his opening partner Siddhesh Veer fell in the middle of the pitch due to the impact. The throw came at the batting end, and the wicketkeeper collected it and threw at the non-striker's end. The bowler failed to gather the ball cleanly and missed a run-out opportunity.

On realizing that there was a run-out chance at the striker's end as well, Kolhapur skipper Rahul Tripathi picked the ball and sprinted towards the stumps. He went for a direct hit but failed to hit the target.

Here's a video of the incident:

The Rahul Tripathi-led side suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat in the knockout fixture. Raigad Royals will now face Puneri Bappa in Qualifier 2. The winner will compete with Eagle Nashik in the MPL 2025 final.

Vicky Ostwal played a match-winning knock after the nasty collision in MPL 2025 Eliminator

Vicky Ostwal was the top performer with the bat for Raigad Royals in the run-chase. The right-handed batter notched up a fine half-century in the high-pressure game.

The batter struck 11 fours and one six during his stay at the crease. He finished with 74 runs off 54 deliveries. Siddesh Veer and Niraj Joshi also chipped in with important contributions of 39 (24 balls) and 37* (27 balls), respectively.

Anand Thenge picked up two wickets, while Deepak Dangi and Sunil Yadav bagged one scalp each. Earlier in the game, Kolhapur Tuskers opener Ankit Bawne scored 57 runs from 50 deliveries.

Thange played an explosive cameo at the back end, remaining unbeaten on 26 off just six balls. Skipper Rahul Tripathi endured a batting failure, departing after scoring just two runs.

