BBL 2020-21: Full list of Melbourne Renegades players and all you need to know about the squad

The Melbourne Renegades have roped in three new international stars to complete their 20-member squad for the upcoming Big Bash League. The Renegades begin their BBL 2020-21 campaign against the Perth Scorchers on December 12, with their final league match slated for January 26 against the Hobart Hurricanes.

The three latest signings include Noor Ahmad from Afghanistan, and South Africans Rilee Rossouw and Imran Tahir. They will join forces with all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who has been a part of the Aaron Finch-led side since the 2017-18 season of the BBL.

The Melbourne Renegades have compiled a well-balanced squad for BBL 2020-21. They have struck the perfect blend of youth and experience, and head coach Michael Klinger echoed the same sentiments.

“Our overall list is really exciting...As you would have seen with our signings, we’ve gone for as many attacking options as we can. With the ball, [we have] many more wicket-takers, going with a bit more of a spin flavour with a couple of mystery spinners from overseas to join up with Jon Holland and Cameron Boyce,” Klinger was quoted as saying on the franchise’s website.

The local department too looks in good shape with the likes of James Pattinson, Josh Lalor and Kane Richardson set to complement Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, and young Victorian batsmen Mackenzie Harvey and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

“It really rounds out our squad with some really elite players with experience and also some exciting young players. I feel our list in really good shape and as long as we keep them all fit and strong, I’m very confident it will be a good tournament,” Klinger, who played for the Perth Scorchers in BBL 2019, said.

Complete squad list of Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2020-21

Local players: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster

Overseas players: Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir

The league stage of BBL 2020-21 will run from December 10 to January 26, with the summit clash scheduled for February 6.