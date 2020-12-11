BBL 2020-21: Haris Rauf to join the Melbourne Stars next month

Pakistan's right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf was the star performer for the Melbourne Stars in the previous season of the Big Bash League. The BBL club did not expect the 27-year-old to be available for the tenth edition of the tournament because of international commitments.

However, Haris Rauf will now play a few matches for the Melbourne Stars in BBL 2020-21 because of changes in his schedule. The Stars announced on social media that their highest wicket-taker from the previous season would join them in early January.

"I'm very happy that I can come back to the Melbourne Stars this season and play at the MCG again," Haris Rauf confirmed.

The right-arm fast bowler had not played a single international match for Pakistan before his BBL debut last year. But after his impressive performances, the selectors offered him a place in the national team.

Haris Rauf has played two ODIs and eight T20Is for the Pakistan cricket team so far. Commenting on his incredible performance last year, Rauf stated:

"It was an unbelievable journey last season and changed my life in so many ways. The Stars fans were very supportive of me and I can't wait to play in front of them again. The support of all the Pakistan community in Melbourne was fantastic and hopefully we can put in some big performances this season."

Haris Rauf gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace: Hussey

Haris Rauf was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the BBL last year, with 20 wickets in 10 matches. The pace bowler picked up a hat-trick and scalped five wickets in a fixture against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Coach David Hussey was delighted to know that Haris Rauf will play for the Melbourne Stars this season.

"Haris was one the best stories of last season and made an incredible contribution for us. His energy was fantastic for the team and we're really pleased to have him coming back. Haris gives us another dimension and threat in our bowling attack with his raw pace," said Hussey.

Haris Rauf is currently with the Pakistan team in New Zealand. He will join the Stars in a few weeks and play for them until February.