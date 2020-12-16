BBL 2020-21, Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars: Teams share points as rain forces game to be abandoned

Perth Scorchers had squared off against Melbourne Stars in the latest BBL 2020-21 encounter at the University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston. The game was affected by rain, and it was called off after Melbourne Stars were set a revised target of 76 runs in six overs. The game was first stopped in the first innings when Perth Scorchers were on 158-6 in 17 overs.

After a lengthy delay, the game resumed, but it was halted again when the Stars were in their second over of the six-over chase. The two teams shared a point each in the end. With this, Perth Scorchers got off the mark on the points table in the BBL 2020-21 season.

BBL 2020-21: How did the Scorchers perform in the first innings?

Put into bat by table topper Melbourne Stars; the Perth Scorchers lost opener Josh Inglis (7 off 10 balls) in the third over. Coming in at No. 3, Joe Clarke played a dazzling knock as he fortified Scorchers' innings. Clarke scored 34 off 16 deliveries which included three sixes. He was undone by Liam Hatcher. The latter managed to pick up two wickets in consecutive deliveries as Australia international Mitchell Marsh was caught LBW on the first ball.

T20 specialist Colin Munro wasn't at his sparkling best, but he held the Scorchers' innings together as he managed 49 off 36 balls. The turning point of the game was a breathtaking knock from captain Ashton Turner. Walking in at No. 5, Turner managed to hit five sixes and scored 39 off just 17 balls. He came down severely on Hilton Cartwright as he smashed him for 23 runs in one over.

Scorchers were at 158-6 in 17 overs when the heavens opened up, and the game had to be stopped. The Perth-based outfit was undoubtedly in line to get its total closer to the 200-run mark, with three overs remaining.

Waiting for the rain delay to end like...



No update as to when play will resume yet.#MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/JlskeaumRT — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) December 16, 2020

BBL 2020-21: A frustrating way to end the 9th game of the season

Turns out this will be the last ball bowled for the evening.



MATCH ABANDONED 😞 #BBL10 https://t.co/NzR756BqFy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2020

There was some good news at the halfway stage as the match was curtailed to a six-over game, but the joy was short-lived. The Stars had to get 76 runs in six overs after the Duckworth-Lewis method revised their target.

The players were back on the field, and we even got an over in from Joel Paris. Jhye Richardson dismissed Marcus Stoinis but that was about it. The rain started pouring again after 1.1 overs and the match had to be officially called off with the two teams sharing a point each in this frustrating BBL encounter.