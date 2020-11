BBL 2020-21: When is the Big Bash League starting this year?

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded on November 10, and the Australian summer is already upon us. While the national team will be squaring off against India in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests, the rest of the Aussies will have their focus on BBL 2020-21, starting December 10.

Eight teams – Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder – will be playing each other twice in the league stage from December 10 to January 26.

The top 5 teams in the points table will then progress to the playoffs, which is a set of 5 matches starting on January 29 with the final slated to be held on February 6. Six stadiums have been finalised till now, while the venues of the fixtures post December 31 are yet to be decided.

The Perth Scorchers have been the most successful BBL side with 3 titles under their belt. They are followed by the Sydney Sixers, who triumphed for the second time by beating the Melbourne Stars by 19 runs in the final of BBL 2019-20.

Complete fixtures list of BBL 2020-21

Thursday, Dec 10, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers - Blundstone Arena - 7:15 PM

Friday, Dec 11, 2020: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat - Manuka Oval - 7:15 PM

Saturday, Dec 12, 2020: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder - Manuka Oval - 4:05 PM

Saturday, Dec 12, 2020: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers - Blundstone Arena - 7:15 PM

Sunday, Dec 13, 2020: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes - Blundstone Arena - 2:15 PM

Sunday, Dec 13, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades - Blundstone Arena - 7.15 pm

Monday, Dec 14, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat - Manuka Oval - 7.15 pm

Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers - University of Tasmania Stadium - 7.15 pm

Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars - University of Tasmania Stadium - 7.15 pm

Saturday, Dec 19, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades - Blundstone Arena -11.10 am

Sunday, Dec 20, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers - Blundstone Arena - 11.10 am

Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers - Manuka Oval - 7.15 pm

Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers - The Gabba - 6.15 pm

Saturday, Dec 26, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades - Manuka Oval - 6.10 pm

Saturday, Dec 26, 2020: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars - Metricon Stadium - 8.20 pm

Sunday, Dec 27, 2020: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes - The Gabba - 6.15 pm

Monday, Dec 28, 2020: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers - Adelaide Oval - 6.45 pm

Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers - Metricon Stadium - 5.10 pm

Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars - Manuka Oval - 7.15 pm

Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat - The Gabba - 6.15 pm

Thursday, Dec 31, 2020: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers - Adelaide Oval - 6.45 pm

Friday, Jan 1, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 7.15 pm

Saturday, Jan 2, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars - TBC - 5.05 pm

Saturday, Jan 2, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers - TBC - 8.15 pm

Sunday, Jan 3, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades - TBC - 4.05 pm

Sunday, Jan 3, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers - TBC - 7.15 pm

Monday, Jan 4, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 7.15 pm

Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes - TBC - 4.05 pm

Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers - TBC - 7.15pm

Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers - TBC - 7.15 pm

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 6.10 pm

Thursday, Jan 7, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars - TBC - 9.20 pm

Friday, Jan 8, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades - TBC - 6.10 pm

Saturday, Jan 9, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 7.15 pm

Sunday, Jan 10, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat - TBC - 7.15 pm

Monday, Jan 11, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars - TBC - 7.15 pm

Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes - TBC - 7.15 pm

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers - TBC - 7.15pm

Thursday, Jan 14, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades - TBC - 7.15 pm

Friday, Jan 15, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers - TBC - 7.15 pm

Saturday, Jan 16, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers - TBC - 6.40 pm

Sunday, Jan 17, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades - TBC - 7.15 pm

Monday, Jan 18, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes - TBC - 7.15 pm

Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat - TBC - 7.15 pm

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars - TBC - 7.15 pm

Thursday, Jan 21, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat - TBC - 7.15 pm

Friday, Jan 22, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers - TBC - 4.05 pm

Friday, Jan 22, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 7.15 pm

Saturday, Jan 23, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat - TBC - 4.05 pm

Saturday, Jan 23, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers - TBC - 7.15 pm

Sunday, Jan 24, 2021: Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers - TBC - 4.05 pm

Sunday, Jan 24, 2021: Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes - TBC - 7.15 pm

Monday, Jan 25, 2021: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder - TBC - 7.15 pm

Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers - TBC - 1.05 pm

Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes - TBC - 4.15 pm

Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers - TBC - 7.50 pm

Friday, Jan 29, 2021: Eliminator - TBC

Saturday, Jan 30, 2021: Qualifier - TBC

Sunday, Jan 31, 2021: Knockout - TBC

Thursday, Feb 4, 2021: Challenger - TBC

Saturday, Feb 6, 2021: Final - TBC