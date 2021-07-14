BBL 2021-22: Full schedule, venue details, match timings and squads

Cricket Australia on July 14 (Wednesday) announced the schedule for the 11th season of the Big Bash League (BBL), which will run from December 5 until January 28.

The 11th season of the BBL will start with defending champions Sydney Sixers going up against the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on December 5.

Here is the full schedule:

📅 #BBL11 SCHEDULE 📅



A full home-and-away fixture, plus finals before the end of January. Summer holidays set ✅



The first 19 games of BBL 11 will be played before Christmas while 28 matches will be played in the two weeks after Christmas, including eight double-headers. The finals spots will be decided with a triple-header on January 19.

A total of 14 venues will be used for the tournament. This will be the first time a BBL match will be played at Junction Oval in Melbourne. After being played in a bio-bubble last season, the competition returns to a full home-and-away schedule.

Meanwhile, seven BBL games will be played at the same time as an Ashes Test - two during the day-night Test in Adelaide and five during the fifth Test in Perth.

BBL organisers postpone international draft by another 12 months

Cricket Australia's head of the BBL has conceded that strict quarantine rules and slow vaccination rides have forced the organisers to postpone the international draft by 12 months.

Australia have already postponed the Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne while the Australian Open next year is also in jeopardy.

"Some players won't be up for it, and we totally respect that and understand that it's been an incredible challenge," Dobson told cricket.com.au of the quarantine requirements.

He went on to add:

"It isn't getting any easier and at this point, everyone needs clarity and certainty around the contracting landscape. So we've made the decision to postpone (the draft) for another year, with the intention of bringing it in when – fingers crossed – the landscape is clearer and we can give what we think is a great idea the best chance to be successful."

