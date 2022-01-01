Melbourne Stars confirms three more players have tested positive for COVID-19

The Melbourne Stars confirmed that three more of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases in the team to 10 players and eight support staff members.

However, the Stars' match against Perth Scorchers tomorrow is set to carry on as scheduled, the club confirmed. The Stars wrote in a statement:

"The Melbourne Stars can confirm a further three players have returned a positive test for COVID-19. All Melbourne Stars players who returned negative PCRs on Thursday, undertook another PCR test again this morning. It brings the total number of positive cases within the Stars to 10 players and eight support staff."

The Stars would like to thank Cricket Australia in ensuring that tomorrow's match against the Perth Scorchers at the CitiPower Centre will still take place.



The team also confirmed that the three players were isolating. The statement continued:

"All three players who tested positive are currently isolating for seven days, as per government guidelines."

Melbourne Stars looking forward to taking the field tomorrow despite COVID-19 cases

Melbourne Stars general manager Blair Crouch wished the players a speedy recovery and thanked Cricket Australia for their support. He was quoted as saying in the release:

"Our thoughts are with our players who have tested positive today and we wish them a speedy recovery. Thanks to the medical teams at Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia for their ongoing support under difficult circumstances,"

Speaking about their match against the Scorchers, he said:

"Despite all the challenges over the last few days, we look forward to taking the field tomorrow at CitiPower Centre to play in front of our members and fans."

The Melbourne Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, have played six matches and are currently sixth in the BBL 2021-22 standings after picking up three wins.

They were scheduled to play their reverse fixture against Perth Scorchers on Thursday but the COVID scare in the Stars' camp saw that match postponed. The date for that clash is yet to be fixed.

