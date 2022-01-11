[WATCH] Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf wears a mask while celebrating a wicket amid COVID chaos in BBL

Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf has done his bit to spread awareness of COVID-19 appropriate behavior after claiming a wicket in a Big Bash League (BBL) match against Perth Scorchers on Tuesday.

After dismissing Perth Scorchers opener Kurtis Patterson for 8, Rauf made a gesture of sanitizing his hands, then took out a mask and wore it. The BBL league has been hit severely by COVID-19 with a number of players from across franchises being infected, forcing some matches to be postponed as well.

After the Perth Scorchers decided to bat first on winning the toss in match number 27 in Geelong, Rauf struck for Melbourne Stars in the third over. The pacer tempted Patterson into a drive with a full delivery that angled away outside off and forced an edge to the keeper. However, he decided to celebrate with a message and brought out his mask to make his point.

The Perth Scorchers, however, recovered well after the early setback. They were 152 for 2 after 15 overs.

More COVID drama ahead of Perth Scorchers-Melbourne Stars BBL clash

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has returned to the team for the BBL clash against Perth Scorchers in Geelong, having completed his isolation period. However, the COVID woes continued in the BBL as Perth Scorchers’ Cameron Bancroft was ruled out after coming into contact with a suspected positive case.

Bancroft has returned a negative rapid antigen test result but has been sent into isolation. Jason Behrendorff, however, was available for the game.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars leg-spinner Adam Zampa has not ruled out pulling out of the ongoing BBL amid the crisis in the tournament. He was quoted as saying by news.com.au:

“I considered last week several times to get out of isolation and go home, that crossed my mind. It changes every day, I’m still not writing it off. I’m always going to put my mental health first. If I feel like I’m ever going to walk out, play a game of professional cricket and I’m not up for it, then I know I need some time away.”

Earlier, Melbourne Renegades pacer James Pattinson pulled out of the BBL season, reportedly citing bubble fatigue and ongoing physical soreness.

Edited by Samya Majumdar