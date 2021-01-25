BBL 2021: Sydney Sixers hopeful of roping in Mitchell Starc as new-ball problems worsen

Sydney Sixers will announce this week whether Australia's premier fast-bowler, Mitchell Starc will join them for this year's remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) edition.

Sydney Sixers' recent barrenness with the new ball has turned into a major concern. It has potentially stunted their campaign and pushed them down from the top spot on the BBL points ladder. A potential crisis man for the Sixers to rejuvenate their BBL campaign could be the Australian speedster and local boy, Mitchell Starc.

The defending champions recently conceded 5/232 against their cross-town rivals, Sydney Thunder. It has now become the highest team total in the history of the BBL.

One of Sydney Sixers' experienced campaigners, Jordan Silk has admitted that his team's struggles with the new ball has let them down. He also said that it led to their back-to-back losses against Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

"We've really struggled to take early wickets in our last couple of games and we know how crucial they are to winning games of cricket. Two or three wickets in that early Powerplay is vital. We haven't been to do that lately," said Silk.

"It certainly helps when you can get yourself into the game with a couple of early wickets and we haven't been able to do that in our last two (games). It probably has gone a long way to determining the results of both games, with two massive partnerships (being scored)," added Silk.

Mitchell Starc has played only 10 BBL matches in his entire career

Despite being renowned as one of the most formidable pacemen in white-ball cricket, Mitchell Starc hasn't featured in a BBL game for six years.

In fact, Starc has appeared in only 13 T20s in the past four-and-a-half years. His BBL match tally is a scarce 10. It reflects the lack of opportunities to play in the league for some of Australia's national team members.

The duo of Sean Abbott and Moises Henriques have returned to the Sixers playing XI following a non-playing stint with Australia's Test side over the summer. Both the players had a considerable impact on the encounter with Hobart Hurricanes. The Sydney Sixers management will hope that Mitchell Starc too can don their pink jersey soon as they look to defend their BBL title.