BPL 2022: [Watch] Andre Russell's hilarious run out as ball dislodges bails after hitting the stumps at the other end

Ace all-rounder Andre Russell is certainly the unluckiest man on the planet tonight. He became the victim of a bizarre run-out in the ongoing BPL during Minister Group Dhaka's game against the Khulna Tigers.

The West Indian cricketer came out to bat at No.5 and took very little time to settle. He struck a towering six off the second delivery before getting run-out in the most outlandish manner possible.

Andre Russell nudged a slower delivery to the third man region and went for a single. Mahmudullah ran to the target end and made it well in time before the ball hit the stumps.

Although the throw at the striker's end didn't make any difference, the ball ricocheted off the wicket only for it to hit the stumps at the other end. Russell, who was slowly jogging back to his crease, was caught well short. The Khulna players knew it straightaway and started celebrating only for the replays to confirm it.

While the dismissal came out of nowhere, Andre Russell will curse himself for not giving 100 percent effort in the run. He managed only seven runs from three deliveries as his side squandered another good start.

Khulna Tigers trump Dhaka to start their BPL campaign with a win

#BOL2022 Khulna Tigers win by 5 wickets, with one over to spare Khulna Tigers win by 5 wickets, with one over to spare#BOL2022 https://t.co/c1wxmBfkyE

Batting first, Mohammad Shahzad and Tamim Iqbal got Dhaka off to a flying start. They added 69 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.1 overs before Shahazad departed after a well made 42 off 27 balls.

Tamim and Mahmudullah played their part but lacked support from the other hand. Dhaka posted 183/6 in their 20 overs which was easily chased down by the Khulna Tigers with one over to spare.

Andre Fletcher (45 off 23) and Rony Talukdar (61 off 42) put their team on course with a 72-run stand for the second wicket before Thisara Perera (36* off 18) took the Tigers home to start the BPL campaign with a win.

