BBL10 shatters multiple viewership records

The tenth edition of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) has emerged as the most-watched season of all time. 44.82 million fans tuned in to watch the BBL matches in the 2020-21 season. The BBL10 finale between the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers had an average audience of more than 1.4 million.

According to a Cricket Australia media release, there was a considerable 15% increase in the BBL Finals viewership compared to the previous season. 5.64 million fans watched the BBL Finals week, which comprised the Eliminator, the Qualifier, the Knockout, the Challenger, and the Finale.

BBL retained its tag of the most-watched sporting league in Australia on a per-game basis. The Big Bash League had an average viewership of 7,35,000 viewers per match in the tenth edition.

Thanks to the fans, clubs and partners who ensured KFC BBL|10 was the most-watched tournament in Big Bash history!



📺 Total audience of 44.82 million across 61 games (+5.9% YoY)



📺 1.4 million viewers for Saturday's KFC BBL|10 Final (+15% YoY)



More: https://t.co/9EN2GoKVX2 pic.twitter.com/8oI6QUELDR — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 8, 2021

One of the significant reasons behind the rise in viewership was the aggressive display of batting in the tournament. This year, the average first innings score in BBL matches was 168.1 — the highest in BBL history. This season recorded the most sixes (643) in BBL history. The organizers also permitted the teams to have three foreign players, which resulted in top-quality cricket matches.

Over 500,000 fans attended BBL10 matches in COVID-safe venues

Fans enjoying the battle between the Sydney Sixers and the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the sports world hard. The BCCI organized IPL 2020 behind closed doors in the UAE, while many international games have also taken place with no fans.

As the situation is much better Down Under, Cricket Australia could invite fans to COVID-safe venues in seven states and territories. According to the media release, 522,140 fans enjoyed BBL10 live at the stadium.

Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, Alistair Dobson was thrilled after the tenth season's success.

Advertisement

“The KFC BBL has the best fans in the country and we are grateful to the record number of Australians who tuned in to watch our tenth season. Bringing joy to our fans was the driving force for everyone across the league and clubs all season and we thank every one of them, whether they watched on TV or a device, listened on radio or attended at the stadium. We trust they enjoyed the incredible action on display in KFC BBL 10 and we can’t wait to welcome them back next season, hopefully in a more relaxed public health environment," Dobson said.