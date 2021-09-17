BCCI announces appointment of new All-India Junior Selection Committee members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a new All-India Junior Selection Committee, with former Tamil Nadu cricketer Sharath Sridharan as the Chairman. The five-member committee also features Pathik Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan and Harvinder Singh Sodhi, according to a BCCI media release.

As per the release, Sharath Sridharan has been elected from the South Zone, while Kishan Mohan, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel and Ranadeb Bose are from North, Central, West and East Zones, respectively.

Ranadeb Bose played for India 'A' and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders during his time as a cricketer. He got a place in the Indian Test squad for the England tour in 2007 but never played an international game for the country.

Pathik Patel is a former Gujarat wicket-keeper batsman who played 32 first-class matches. Harvinder Sodhi, meanwhile, played as a medium-pace bowling all-rounder for the Madhya Pradesh team.

Who is Sharath Sridharan? All you need to know about the new Chairman of BCCI All-India Junior Selection Committee

Rajesh Khilare @Cricrajeshpk Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee. The first cricketer to play 100 #RanjiTrophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Sharath in his 15-year-long domestic career. He also played over 100 List A games. He has also been a BCCI match referee. #Cricket Former Tamil Nadu captain Sharath Sridharan will head the committee. The first cricketer to play 100 #RanjiTrophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Sharath in his 15-year-long domestic career. He also played over 100 List A games. He has also been a BCCI match referee. #Cricket

Sharath Sridharan, who represents the South Zone, will head the All-India Junior Selection Committee. He made his first-class debut back in 1992/93 and played for Tamil Nadu until the 2007 season.

Sharath played 139 first-class matches in his 15-year long domestic career, amassing 8,700 runs at an average of 51.17. He registered 27 tons and 42 half-centuries in his career, with his highest score being 224.

In the List-A format, Sridharan aggregated 3,366 runs at an average of 44.28. He touched the 100-run mark four times in the limited-overs format. Apart from that, the new head of BCCI's All-India Junior Selection Committee has also worked as a match referee in the past.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee