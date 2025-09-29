  • home icon
  • BCCI announces huge cash reward for Team India players and support staff after Asia Cup 2025 victory

BCCI announces huge cash reward for Team India players and support staff after Asia Cup 2025 victory

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 29, 2025 04:52 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a grand cash reward for the men's team and the coaching staff after their Asia Cup 2025 victory on Sunday, September 28. According to the official announcement of the BCCI, the players and support staff will receive a reward of ₹21 crore for their outstanding performance.

The Men in Blue beat arch-rivals Pakistan for the third consecutive time in the tournament, as they put on an outstanding performance across departments. After bowling the Men in Green out for 146 in 19.1 overs, India chased down the target with five wickets and two deliveries to spare.

Below is the BCCI's tweet:

"3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff."
It also proved to be a record ninth Asia Cup title for Team India.

Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav were Team India's stars in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

Tilak Varma made an outstanding 69. (Credits: Getty)
Tilak Varma made an outstanding 69. (Credits: Getty)

Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and asked the neighbors to bat. Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched an 84-run stand in 9.3 overs before the former departed for 57 off only 38 deliveries.

At 113/1 in the 13th over of the innings, the Men in Green were still on their way to a big score. It was then that Pakistan collapsed and lost their remaining nine wickets for only 33 runs to be bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-30-4.

Contrary to expectations, India's top order, comprising Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12), and Suryakumar Yadav (1), fell cheaply as they found themselves at 20/3 within the powerplay. But Tilak Varma withstood the pressure, sharing half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33).

Rinku Singh, who played his first ball of the tournament, hit the winning runs. Tilak earned the Player of the Match award for an unbeaten innings of 69 runs.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
