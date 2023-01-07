BCCI announces new selection committee, Chetan Sharma to continue as chairman 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, January 7 announced the new selection committee for the senior men’s cricket team. Chetan Sharma, who was sacked as chief selector when the previous committee was disbanded following Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 debacle, has been again named as chairman of the new selection committee.

Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, Sridharan Sharath are the other members who have been appointed to the new selection committee.

An official statement from the BCCI confirmed the development. A media advisory read:

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.

“The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022. Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews,” the statement added.

Based on the interviews, the committee recommended five candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee, with Sharma’s name being put forward for the post of chairman of selectors.

Detailed report to follow.

