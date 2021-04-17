BCCI announces tentative schedule for Ranji Trophy; no Duleep & Irani Trophy this year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted a three-month window from December 2021 to conduct the Ranji Trophy. Last season, the premier Indian domestic competition was canceled for the first time since its inception in 1934-35 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian domestic season will kickstart in September with the T20 competition Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, and Irani Cup have not been given the green light. These are tentative schedules and specific dates are yet to be released by the BCCI.

In a setback for women's cricket, five competitions have been scrapped. Women’s T20 and ODI Challenger Trophy will not be conducted for senior women and the U-23 category.

While for the U-19 category, the Women’s T20 Challenger has been canceled. However, there are six tournaments for women, two each for seniors, the U-23 and U-19 category.

Getting the Ranji trophy back on track is huge news for Indian cricket. Saurashtra will start as the defending champions, and it will be interesting to see whether they can surprise once again in the domestic competition.

Domestic cricket returned to India with the successful commencement of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, which took place in January this year. Tamil Nadu won that T20 competition, getting the better of Baroda in the finals.

Tentative calendar for domestic season prepared by the BCCI

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Senior Men

Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) (Mid Sept-Oct, ’21), Vijay Hazare Trophy (One Day) (November, ’21), Ranji Trophy (First-class) (Dec ’21-Mar ’22)

Advertisement

U-23 Men

National U-23 One Day (Mid Oct-Nov, ’21), CK Nayudu Trophy (days format) (Dec, ’21-March ’22)

Boys' U-19

Vinoo Mankad (One Day) (October, ’21) U-19 One Day Challenger (November, ’21) Cooch Behar (Multi-Day) (Nov ’21-Jan ’22)

Boys’ U-16

Vijay Merchant Trophy (Multi-Day) (October -December, ’21)

Senior Women

Senior Women’s T20 League (October’21) Senior Women’s One Day League (November’21)

U-23 Women

Women’s U-23 T20 League (December’21) Women’s U-23 One Day League (January’22)

U-19 Girls

U-19 T20 League (January, ’22) U-19 One Day League (last week of March, ’22)

Inter-Zonal University Cricket

Vizzy Trophy (Men) (Aprl, 2022).