BCCI bans fireworks in Mumbai and Delhi during 2023 World Cup matches due to worsening air quality

The BCCI has banned fireworks at the Wankhede Stadium and the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the remaining 2023 World Cup matches. The reason behind the ban is the worsening air quality of megacities Mumbai and Delhi.

Fireworks have been a regular part of the 2023 World Cup matches in India. They have been a special part of the post-match celebrations, especially in India's matches. The Men in Blue are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai tomorrow (November 2), but there will be no fireworks after the game.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is also scheduled to host the Australia vs Afghanistan encounter and Team India's semifinal match. Now, because of the ban, there will be no fireworks.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium has only one more match to host, which is between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on November 6.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday (November 1).

"The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi," he added.

Jay Shah concluded by saying that the BCCI strives to celebrate cricket in a grand fashion, but they do not wish to negatively impact the environment while doing so.

India have landed in Mumbai for their 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka

The Indian team has reached Mumbai for its seventh match in the league round of the 2023 World Cup. They will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a rematch of the 2011 World Cup final at the same venue, which hosted the grand game 12 years ago.

While India will seal their place in the semifinals with a win, Sri Lanka will likely be eliminated from the competition if they lose. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in tomorrow's game.