BCCI confirms Team India's new lead sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Apollo Tyres as its new lead sponsor for the Indian cricket team. The new company has replaced Dream 11, who were the previous sponsors from July 2023 to March 2026.

Ad

The agreement with Apollo Tyres will span two and a half years till March 2028. The tyre brand’s logo will be featured on men’s and women’s national jerseys across formats.

In a statement, the cricket board said on Tuesday, September 16:

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a landmark partnership with Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tyre industry, as the new lead Sponsor of Team India. The new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, signifying the immense and growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket.”

Ad

Trending

“The agreement spans two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. This partnership succeeds the previous sponsorship held by Dream11,” it added.

BCCI’s vice-president Rajeev Shukla expressed his delight to bring Apollo Tyres on board as the new sponsor of Team India after a competitive bidding. He told the BCCI:

“We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead Sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success.”

Ad

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also shared a similar opinion. He told the BCCI:

“The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in India cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions.”

Ad

BCCI @BCCI 🚨 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 #TeamIndia 🤝 Apollo Tyres BCCI announces Apollo Tyres as new lead Sponsor of Team India. All The Details 🔽 @apollotyres

Ad

Apollo Tyres beat Canva and JK Cements to bag the sponsorship rights of the BCCI - Reports

Apollo Tyres beat Canva (544 crore) and JK Cements (477 crore) to bag the new sponsorship rights of BCCI, reported Cricbuzz.

The report added that the new sponsorship deal is worth INR 579 crore and it covers 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC games. Thus, it would be around INR 4.77 crore per match. The first assignment will begin from the two-match home Test series against the West Indies.

The previous contract with Dream11 was a ₹358 crore deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news