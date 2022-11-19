BCCI digitalizes player payment process; domestic cricketers likely to benefit from upgraded system

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has digitalized its payment process for the benefit of players and state associations. Players and state associations will now have to go through minimal paperwork and reduced timelines to process invoices as the BCCI has adopted the Database Management System (DMS).

Earlier, the BCCI had a lengthy procedure in place with regards to releasing payments. Players had to raise invoices to their respective state units, who would forward them to the concerned BCCI staff. The invoices would then be sent to the BCCI office bearers for approval, following which payments would be released.

The process not only involved a lot of paperwork but logistical issues as well, due to which players’ payments would sometimes get delayed. However, with the digitalization process in place, the BCCI has assured players and state associations that payment delays would become a thing of the past.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told The Indian Express:

“Players don’t need our approval to receive their match fees anymore. For us players getting match fees on time is the priority. It will be a kind of blanket payment and an easy process will be followed.”

Also, invoices of all players across all age groups (men and women) will be submitted monthly instead of on completion of a tournament. Thus, players can get monthly payments on the basis of the number of games they have played in a month.

“Players themselves will now be able to raise invoices as per their convenience at any location through the online portal,” Shah added.

Earlier, state associations waited till the time of submission of invoices by all players for the tournament. However, the e-portal is expected to make life earlier for players and associations. The BCCI and state associations, as well as players, can track details of the invoices and the payment status online.

BCCI payment slabs

The BCCI has three payment slabs in place for junior and senior players as of now. Senior cricketers, who have played up to 20 matches, are paid ₹40,000 per day, while reserves get ₹20,000 per day.

Those who have featured in 21 to 40 matches will be entitled to ₹50,000, while reserves are paid ₹25,000. Further, players who have featured in more than 40 matches will receive ₹60,000 (₹30,000 for reserves).

