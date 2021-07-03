BCCI likely to increase domestic players' match fee from Rs 35,000 to Rs 60,000 - Reports

In a bid to provide relief to domestic players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received a proposal to increase match fees for cricketers who will take part in the 2021-2022 season of the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As per the report, the proposal has every chance of getting accepted.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal held a two-day meeting in Mumbai to discuss the proposal regarding increasing the domestic players' match fees.

As reported by Dainik Jagran, a BCCI official, informed the Hindi daily that players who have played 20 or more domestic matches will get ₹60,000 per day from next season instead of ₹35000. Meanwhile, cricketers with experience of fewer than 20 games will be paid ₹45,000 per day.

If the proposal is accepted, this will be the first time that Indian cricketers will be paid based on their experience at the domestic level.

The BCCI is also in discussions to provide compensation to the players for the 2020-21 season that was lost due to the pandemic. The decision-makers are deciding on how the compensation will be disbursed.

BCCI planning to start the 2021-22 domestic season in October

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI was only able to organize the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

The BCCI is reportedly looking to hold the new 2021-22 domestic season between October-April and wants to organize tournaments for men, women and juniors.

The BCCI plan to conduct the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20), Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI) and Ranji Trophy (four-day) for senior men.

Last season, the Ranji Trophy was canceled for the first time in 87 years since the tournament started. The BCCI is looking to conduct its premier domestic tournament this time around and has allocated a three-month window from December to March. Saurashtra are the current holders of the title, winning the Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 season by defeating Bengal in the final.

