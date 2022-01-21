BCCI likely to send five reserve players to West Indies for U-19 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send five reserve players to West Indies due to positive COVID-19 cases in the India camp in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup.

The reserve players include Udhay Saharan, Abhishek Porel (wicketkeeper), Rishith Reddy, Ansh Gosai, and PM Singh Rathore. As per reports in ANI, the cricketers will be on the plane for the Caribbean Islands as soon as the formalities are completed.

ANI quoted a source as saying:

"Yes, the board has decided to send five reserve players to the Caribbean. They will undergo six-day isolation upon reaching. We are hoping that the team tops their Group B so that everyone is fit and available for the quarterfinal clash on January 29.

Ahead of the game against Ireland, the BCCI had confirmed that four Indian players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

Five of the six cricketers who were isolated before the Ireland clash will also miss their last league game against Uganda. However, all-rounder Vasu Vats tested negative and will join the main squad. A source told PTI:

"One positive out of this unfortunate situation is that the 11 who played against Ireland have all tested negative."

India qualify for the quarterfinals of U-19 World Cup

India registered a thumping win over Ireland to qualify for the knockouts of the ICC U-19 World Cup after finding it difficult to field a team. Riding on Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh's 164-run opening stand, India posted 307 runs on the board.

Stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu scored a steady 34-ball 36 while Rajvardhan Hangargekar's 39 off 17 helped India score 10 runs per over in the last five overs.

Ireland eventually managed 133 in 39 overs, falling short by 174 runs. Left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with figures of 2/11 in four overs.

