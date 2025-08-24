BCCI to look for new principal sponsor after Online Gaming Bill 2025 development: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly have to look for a new lead jersey sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of their deal ahead of Asia Cup 2025. According to a report by NDTV, Dream11 does not wish to continue its deal with the Indian cricket board.

The development comes following the 'The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill' passed by both houses of the Indian Parliament. As per the bill, a ban has been imposed on online fantasy sports and gambling platforms.

As a result, Dream11 is no longer willing to continue as Team India's lead jersey sponsor and BCCI will invite applications for a new sponsor ahead of Asia Cup 2025. India could also play without a lead sponsor if the board fails to bag a new deal in time.

According to The Hindustan Times, the national governing body's Secretary Devajit Saikia commented on the matter, saying:

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government."

Dream11 became India's lead jersey sponsor in July 2023, signing a three-year contract worth ₹358 crore. The report from NDTV also claimed that jerseys have been printed with Dream11's name for Asia Cup 2025 but are unlikely to be used.

BCCI has already announced Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Team India. (Image Credits: Getty)

As far as the squad for Asia Cup 2025 is concerned, Team India announced theirs on Tuesday, August 19. The 15-member squad will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav. The notable absentee was Shreyas Iyer, who missed out despite a stellar IPL season, both as a captain and a batter.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, at the Dubai International Stadium. Their marquee game against Pakistan is at the same venue on September 14. They are also the defending champions, having won the 50-over edition in 2023.

