BCCI office bearers Roger Binny, Rajeev Shukla to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 - Report

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla will travel to Pakistan to attend one of the upcoming matches of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the co-hosts of the continental tournament, had officially invited BCCI secretary Jay Shah, as reported a week ago by several publications.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BCCI office-bearers Binny and Shukla will watch Sri Lanka's clash with Afghanistan (Group B match) on September 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

"BCCI president Binny and vice president Shukla will be going to Pakistan to watch few game. PCB had invited BCCI and as one of the key member of ACC, Binny and Shukla will be travelling to Pakistan,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

This will be the first instance of BCCI office bearers visiting Pakistan since the political tensions between the two nations halted their bilateral series. The last time BCCI officials went to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

India to play Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka after BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan

The Indian cricket team will play all of their 2023 Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka after the BCCI refused to allow their men's team to travel to their neighbouring nation of Pakistan.

While Pakistan was the sole host of the tournament, the Indian cricket board's stance persuaded the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to conduct the event in a hybrid model.

Pakistan will host four games in the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, including the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal, whereas the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. The two nations could potentially play three matches in the tournament if they both manage to qualify for the final.