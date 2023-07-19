India schedule Asia Cup 2023: Complete India match list, possible dates, venues and timings in IST 

Team India will kickstart their 2023 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2 in Kandy. The tournament is slated to begin on Wednesday, August 30 as per the schedule released by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on July 19.

The 2023 Asia Cup has adopted a hybrid model wherein matches will be contested across two different nations across a wide array of venues. Pakistan will host the opening match of the tournament and will also witness three more matches, one of which is a Super 4s stage encounter. Multan and Lahore have been chosen as the venues for the same.

On the other hand, Kandy and Colombo have been assigned to host the matches in Sri Lanka. Kandy will witness a couple of group stage games while the capital city has been allotted almost all Super 4s games as well as the final, which takes place on September 17.

The Men in Blue will hope for a much better showing in the upcoming edition of the competition after failing to qualify for the finals during the last edition in 2022. The tournament will serve as an ideal preparation venue for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup during October-November.

Team India's full schedule for 2023 Asia Cup

September 2 - India vs Pakistan, Kandy, 2:00 PM IST

September 4 - India vs Nepal, Kandy, 2:00 PM IST

(If India qualify for the Super 4s Stages)

September 10 - India vs Pakistan/Nepal, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 12 - India vs Sri Lanka/Afghanistan, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

September 15 - India vs Bangladesh/Afghanistan, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

(If India qualify through to the finals)

September 17 - India vs TBD, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST

Team India are expected to name a strong contingent for the Asia Cup following their assignments in West Indies and Ireland during the August/September window. The likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah could potentially return as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would use the tournament to figure out their best XI.

