BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to return to field in Legends League T20 2022

Sourav Ganguly is set to return to the cricket field in the upcoming Legends League T20 competition. The tournament organisers made the big announcement earlier today on Twitter.

Ganguly, who is also the BCCI President, is one of many retired Indian cricketers who will participate in the Legends League T20 2022. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Sreesanth, Parthiv Patel, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Subramaniam Badrinath, Harbhajan Singh and Ashok Dinda have already confirmed their participation.

Welcoming Sourav Ganguly to the competition, Legends League T20 posted on Twitter:

"Here we go! One of India's most iconic captains and cricket's all-time greats Dada @SGanguly99 is now on #BossLogonKaGame. Legends don't get bigger than this! Welcome to @llct20, #Dada."

Apart from retired Indian cricketers, the Legends League T20 will also feature several retired international cricketers as well. So far, the tournament has confirmed the participation of Shane Watson, Mitchell Johnson, Thisara Perera, Kevin O'Brien, Matt Prior, Chris Tremlett, Eoin Morgan, Albie Morkel, Ajantha Mendis, Liam Plunkett and a few others.

Sourav Ganguly set to reunite with Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth

Sourav and Virender Sehwag played a lot of cricket together (Image: Getty)

Last year, three teams, namely India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants participated in Legends League Cricket. If the tournament follows a similar format this year, Ganguly may reunite with his former Indian teammates like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth.

Some big names of Pakistan, including Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi also featured in the LLC T20 last year.

Only Misbah-ul-Haq has been confirmed to play this year so far. It will be interesting to see if Akhtar confirms his participation and bowls against the Sehwag-Ganguly duo again.

