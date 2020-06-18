BCCI slams ICC’s delaying tactics over T20 World Cup

CA chairman Earl Eddings made his country’s stand clear, stating that hosting the T20 World Cup will be ‘unrealistic'.

The ICC decided to wait another month and explore more contingency plans before taking a call on the T20 World Cup.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been at loggerheads for a while now. Although ICC have former BCCI chairman Shashank Manohar as chairman, the Indian cricket board is not too pleased about a host of issues.

First, it was the share of ICC profits, where BCCI’s share has been halved. Then there is the payment of $23.7 million which has been held back from BCCI’s hosting fees for the 2016 T20 World Cup, and finally the back-and-forth over the hosting of the T20 World Cup 2020.

The ICC and BCCI are at loggerheads with each other

Cricket Australia’s (CA) chairman Earl Eddings has recently come forth and made his country’s stand clear that hosting the T20 World Cup in Australia will be ‘unrealistic’. But ICC chairman Shashank Manohar is refusing to officially postpone the event.

“Why is the outgoing ICC chairman (Manohar) creating confusion? If the host cricket board doesn't want to conduct T20 World Cup, why will it take a month to announce the decision? Is he trying to hold BCCI to ransom?” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

The ICC, after a board meeting earlier this month, decided to wait another month and explore more contingency plans before taking a call on the event in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BCCI are looking for an early decision on the status of the T20 World Cup so that they can begin planning the postponed 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the September-October time period.

“It's just not about the BCCI or the IPL. If ICC announces the postponement during this month, even those member nations whose players are not a part of IPL can plan their bilateral series in that window. The delay in decision-making will hurt everybody,” the BCCI official said.

A quick decision by the ICC will ensure that BCCI's (IPL) operations team can start preparing the likely hosts, which will certainly include Sri Lanka where there are three grounds -- Premadasa, Pallekele and Hambantota.

“He (Shashank Manohar) has been a former BCCI president, who worked against our interest. BCCI's revenue share was reduced despite the country contributing to ICC's revenue,” the official said.

Another veteran official, who has seen Manohar operate in BCCI for years, has a question for the ICC chairman.

“Why do you thrive in confusion? I want to ask Mr Manohar. The current situation is only increasing the confusion, creating a number of dilemmas,” the official asked.

The other question that BCCI officials are asking is why the process of nomination for the next chairman has not been officially announced.

“There have been a couple of ICC Board meetings but things like e-mail leaks and investigation gained precedence over announcement of nomination process. If you ask me, I will never be sure till Manohar relinquishes the chairman's post and not seek a third term,” the senior BCCI official asked.

An ICC chairman can have three terms of two years each.

“Colin Graves is still the front-runner and if Sourav Ganguly is not interested, he will also have BCCI's backing. In case of Ganguly, it will be interesting if he will throw his hat in the ring in case there is no unanimity,” said the board member.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani was considered to be a left-field choice but he has ruled himself out.