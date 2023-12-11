BCCI unsure of hosting pink-ball Tests due to short matches 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not interested in hosting a pink-ball Test for the time being. According to the home schedule of both men's and women's teams, there is not a single day-night Test scheduled, including in a five-match series against England in early 2024.

Team India have only played three day-night Tests on home soil, the last of which was against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Much like the Men in Blue's first-ever pink ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019, the contest against Sri Lanka in 2022 also ended in three days. The pink-ball Test against England in 2021 was also far from competitive, with India winning the clash by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite not being particularly known for its ability to turn, the pink ball has been a lethal weapon in subcontinent conditions. The pacers have found movement with it, while the spinners have got extra skid off the surface, leaving the batters often in two minds while playing.

The lackluster nature of the matches has prompted the BCCI to put a hold on pink-ball Tests for the time being.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters following the 2024 WPL Auction in Mumbai:

"We will have to increase the amount of interest in the public for the pink-ball Test. If you recall, the (pink-ball) Tests ended in two-three days. Everyone wants to watch a Test match lasting four-five days. Once they get more used to it, we will do more pink-ball Tests."

"Last time it was done in Australia, no one has done it since then. We were in talks with England, but we will do it gradually," he added.

As far as the women's team is concerned, their sole pink-ball Test came in 2021 against Australia in Carrara, Queensland, which ended in a draw.

Team India have played only one away pink-ball Test so far

India arguably entered the pink-ball Test frenzy, a touch later than the rest. The first ever day-night Test was played in 2015, and it took the Men in Blue almost five years to enter the fray.

Their first pink-ball Test away from home came during the series opener of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval.

The infamous Test witnessed Team India getting bowled out for a paltry 36 in the second innings, and losing the encounter by eight wickets in the end.

When will India host their next pink-ball Test match? Let us know what you think.

