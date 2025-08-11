BCCI wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy to prolong ODI career: Reports

The final leg of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international career is heading into an uncertain phase, with a place in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad not a guaranteed prospect anymore. In a bid to stake their claim in the evolving ODI side in the road to the premier tournament, the duo may have to play in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, and other List-A fixtures.

Ad

An earlier report had claimed that the legendary duo are planning an exit from the international circuit after the culmination of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, away from home. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are willing to keep the pair in consideration, as long as they partake in List-A fixtures as well on the side.

Even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opt to fight for their place in the ODI side, keeping the World Cup in mind, they might not be able to play the entirety of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The domestic List-A tournament, scheduled to take place in the December-January window, clashes with Team India's home season, which includes ODI series against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Ad

Trending

According to a report by PTI, a section of BCCI officials feel that the veteran pair can play for India 'A' in the home series against Australia 'A'. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs against each other from September 30 onwards, when the senior squad will be facing West Indies, to kickstart their home season. There is another similar shadow series lined up in November 2025 against the visiting South Africa 'A' side.

Ad

"Even if they play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they would have already played six ODIs before that. Between the Australia and South Africa ODI series, there is an India A series against South Africa A with three List A games (50 overs) at Rajkot on November 13, 16, and 19," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity (via Hindustan Times).

Ad

"Now, the question is whether the duo will want to play those three A games, or possibly two, before the South Africa series. Even more important is whether Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues would want that," he added

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last international appearance came during the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue had won the title after defeating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Ad

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came in 2010 and 2018, respectively

As per the BCCI's updated guidelines, which came into effect after Team India's 1-3 series loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, contracted players are required to partake in domestic competition, whenever applicable. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned up for their respective state sides during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign, which ended up being their last-ever red-ball appearance.

Ad

Kohli last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2010 campaign, when he played for Delhi against Services in Gurgaon. He scored an 8-ball 16 while leading the side. Delhi won the contest by 118 runs.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, played for Mumbai during the knockout stages of the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 17 runs off 24 deliveries in the semi-final clash against Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Although Mumbai qualified for the finals and defeated the Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side to win the title, the Hitman did not play the match due to ODI commitments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news