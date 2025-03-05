"Because they want to make Shadab Khan the captain" - Former cricketer’s shocking claim on Pakistan’s team for NZ vs PAK 2025 tour

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali believes Salman Ali Agha's appointment as the Men in Green's T20I captain could be temporary. He claimed that the team management was keen to hand over the leadership role to leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Agha replaced Muhammad Rizwan as T20I skipper for the side's upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Shadab has been named the vice-captain for the rubber.

Basit suggested that the New Zealand tour won't be an easy assignment for Agha and the selectors would sideline him for Shadab if Pakistan didn't perform well. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-expert said (from 3:22):

"The selectors did this (giving captaincy to Salman Ali Agha) because they want to make Shadab Khan the captain. The New Zealand tour will be a difficult one, then Shadab will be in the line. Let Shadab play, he is a good player. He will come if he performs well."

The 54-year-old questioned Agha's appointment by suggesting that the all-rounder isn't a good fit in T20 cricket. He added (from 3:08):

"Salman Ali Agha is a very good player in Test matches and ODIs; he is not T20 player. The selectors closed their eyes here."

Pakistan made major changes to their T20I team for the New Zealand tour. Senior players Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam didn't find a place in the squad for the 20-over fixtures.

"Bada golmaal kiya gaya" - Basit Ali on Pakistan's squads for New Zealand tour

Basit Ali seemed unimpressed with the selectors after the squad announcement for the five T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand. He alleged that favoritism played a part in the selection of a few players.

He remarked in the aforementioned video (from 1:56):

"Pakistan have announced their teams. Bada golmaal kiya gaya (A big mess has been created). Two-two players were picked based on different people's choices. A team is not made like this, friend. They probably want to throw dust in people's eyes."

The team will look to redeem themselves following a lacklustre 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Muhammad Rizwan's side suffered a group-stage exit at the ICC event.

The team's tour of New Zealand will kick off with a five-match T20I series. The opening encounter takes place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on March 16.

