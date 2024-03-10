"Before this, I have seen MS Dhoni doing this job" - Reema Malhotra lauds Harmanpreet Kaur's blazing knock in MI's WPL 2024 win vs GG

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra has lauded Harmanpreet Kaur for playing an MS Dhoni-like knock in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) WPL 2024 win against the Gujarat Giants (GG).

GG set MI a massive 191-run target in Delhi on Saturday, March 9. Harmanpreet smoked an unbeaten 95 off just 48 deliveries to help her side register a seven-wicket win with a ball to spare and book their spot for the knockouts.

While reviewing the game on Sports 18, Malhotra was effusive in her praise for Harmanpreet. She said:

"This player doesn't crumble but flourishes under pressure. She is a big-match player and didn't play a 171-run knock just like that. The situation from which she won the match, because Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt had gotten out, but after that, Harmanpreet Kaur stood there and didn't move from the crease.

"I feel you will have to give a 10/10 for shot selection. She ticked all the boxes as a batter, captain, match-winner and finisher. She showed why she likes chasing. After she changed her bat, her strike rate was 266. Before this, I have seen MS Dhoni doing this job," the former India player added.

Harmanpreet walked out to bat when the Mumbai Indians were reduced to 57/2 after 7.3 overs at the fall of Nat Sciver-Brunt's wicket. She added 93 runs for the fourth wicket with Amelia Kerr (12* off 10) in just 6.2 overs, after Yastika Bhatia was dismissed in the 14th over, to take her team over the line.

"We say she is an X-factor, fighter, and match-winner, and Harmanpreet Kaur justified all of that" - Reema Malhotra

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 10 fours and five sixes during her innings. [P/C: wplt20.com]

Reema Malhotra noted that Harmanpreet Kaur proved her fighting and match-winning abilities.

"She knows how to win everyone's hearts. She delighted everyone today. We say she is an X-factor, fighter, and match-winner, and Harmanpreet Kaur justified all of that. She doesn't get scared of storms but fights them," she stated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the Mumbai Indians skipper for pacing her innings perfectly.

"She took her time at the start and read the conditions. Reading the conditions is also an art and she is an artist in that. You had to show intelligence to score big runs on this wicket and we saw that in this player. Her bat didn't talk but thundered when it was required," Malhotra added.

Harmanpreet scored only 20 runs off the first 21 deliveries she faced. She smashed 75 runs off her next 27 balls, which included eight fours and all five of her sixes.

