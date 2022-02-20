"Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets" - Suryakumar Yadav shares his Man of the Series recipe against WI

Suryakumar Yadav played another fine innings to propel India to 184 runs before the Men in Blue defended the score on Sunday to whitewash West Indies in the three-match T20I series.

With the hosts reeling at 66/3, Suryakumar came out to bat. He took some time to settle his nerves before shifting gears in the final five overs.

Speaking about the impact he has had in a limited time on the international circuit, the cricketer from Mumbai stressed on having quality training sessions.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"I just try to keep things simple. Being a little harsh on yourself in the nets, don't hit every ball wildly and have some quality sessions."

Suryakumar played a fine knock of 65 runs from 31 deliveries, which included one boundary and seven sixes to put India in the driver's seat. He added 91 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Venkatesh Iyer to guide India to 184 runs.

It proved to be too much for Kieron Pollard & Co, who fell 17 runs short despite another valiant effort from Nicholas Pooran, who scored his third half-century on the trot.

"It was very important to stay till the end" - Suryakumar Yadav

The 31-year-old stressed that the idea was to bat till the end after Rohit Sharma got out with no specialized batter to follow.

"I just wanted to replicate what I did in the first game. It was very important to stay till the end when Rohit got out and take the team till the end. We have spoken about how we can react to tough situations. Today worked out well for me."

Surykumar Yadav signed off with 107 runs under his belt in three matches at a strike-rate in excess of 190.

His next assignment will be against Sri Lanka, when India host the Islanders for three T20Is and two Tests.

