"Believe, live in present moment, positive intent" - Mohammad Rizwan shares insightful picture from Pakistan dressing room

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has shared an insightful picture from their dressing room after a superb four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Riding on an unbeaten century from Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan chased down 342 runs. After being reduced to 104/2, Shafique and Babar Azam stitched together a 101-run partnership to consolidate the innings. Shafique, who had played only five Tests before the start of the Galle Test, remained unbeaten on 160 to take the team home.

After the memorable victory, Rizwan shared on Twitter their team plan from Day 3. He also thanked the support staff for having belief in the team.

He captioned the photo:

"Pakistan ko Mubarak ho! This team has many superstars and they give their all for our beloved Pakistan. This is from day 3 - our game plan in this historic chase. Lets give it to @Saqlain_Mushtaq, Shahid Aslam, @yousaf1788 bhai & entire management for this motivation & yaqeen."

With this win, Pakistan have climbed to third place on the World Test Championship standings, strengthening their chances of appearing in next year's final. They have a win-loss percentage of 58.33.

"We know how to play spin so we believed" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar, who led the team from the front with a century and a fifty, asserted that they were confident of chasing down the target given that they are good players of spin bowling.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Babar said:

"We know how to play spin so we believed. Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster, he is showing a lot of class. Really pleased to see him perform well."

The second Test of the two-match series will commence on July 24 at the Galle International Stadium.

