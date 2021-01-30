"Believe in youngsters, give them opportunities" - Imran Tahir backs South Africa to overcome slump

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir has admitted that South Africa are currently struggling in international cricket owing to the simultaneous retirements of some of their big names.

Star cricketers AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Morne Morkel have hung up their boots in recent years, while Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket in August 2019.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an exclusive SK Live session on Facebook, Imran Tahir explained:

“If you have six world-class players, and they all decided that they want to retire, it is not easy. There is a lot of pressure on youngsters. That’s what has happened.”

Imran Tahir, however, expressed confidence over the future of South African cricket, saying:

“There are a few good youngsters coming through and there are trying to take the senior players’ spot. It’s going to take time. We just have to believe in them and just give them the opportunities.”

Having former cricketers in charge makes things easier: Imran Tahir

The 41-year-old also expressed happiness at ex-cricketers staying involved in the game in the capacity of administrators and coaches.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith is the current director of cricket, while ex-wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher is the head coach.

Imran Tahir is a firm believer in having former players around to help youngsters. He stated in this regard:

“It is always a big edge if there is a guy who has played the game for so long comes in and takes charge of the national team. He knows the in and out of the player. It becomes an easier job for the coach to help the youngster. I am a big believer that more former cricketers should come through the system.”

On the turbulence that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has experienced in recent times, Imran Tahir said that things are not as bad as reported.

CSA has come under the scanner for serious mismanagement issues over the last few years. According to Imran Tahir, every board goes through its ups and downs. He added:

“I haven’t been around in South Africa. Last 10 months, I have been away from home. It has been a crazy last year. But, what you hear, I think, it is different from what is real. I have been talking to players. There have been a lot of positives coming through. Any board can go through pressure. And, that’s what happened last year.”

The leg-spinner further pointed out:

“The big thing is that we are playing cricket. The team is touring. With COVID, staying in the bubble, it is not any easy life. I really hope that the team and the board are going in the right direction.”

Imran Tahir is currently part of the Deccan Gladiators franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.