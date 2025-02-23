"Ben Stokes bohot style maar raha tha"- Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable win vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Team India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the fifth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, the Rohit Sharma-led side have surpassed New Zealand, occupying the pole position in the Group A points table.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 241 runs in 49.4 overs on the back of contributions from Saud Shakeel (62), Mohammad Rizwan (46), and Khushdil Shah (38). All others failed to perform, which dented Pakistan's chances of reaching a par total on the Dubai surface. Kuldeep Yadav (3/40) and Hardik Pandya (2/31) starred for India in the bowling department.

In response, India strolled to 244/4 in 42.3 overs to win the match without any troubles. Chase master Virat Kohli led the charge for Team India in the second innings and finished the game in style with a four, which also helped him bring up his 51st ODI century. Shubman Gill (46) and Shreyas Iyer (56) also chipped in with valuable contributions.

Fans enjoyed the contest between India and Pakistan on Sunday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes about Abrar Ahmed's send-off to Shubman Gill read:

"Ben Stokes bohot style maar raha tha."

Here are some other memes:

"We won the toss but we didn't get the benefit of it" - Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan after loss vs India in 2025 Champions Trophy

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan reflected on the loss and said:

"We won the toss but we didn't get the benefit of it. Yesterday we decided that 280 was enough on that pitch and that's how we started. But they bowled very well and kept us quiet. Me and Saud took time, we wanted to bat deep. But you can say it was a poor shot selection at the time. They bowled very well and put us under pressure. That's why we were restricted to 240 (241).

He continued:

"We wanted to squeeze them but we weren't able to. Abrar bowled very well. But Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill played very well and took the match away from us. We need to improve in our fielding as well if you see the fielding of other teams. We made a lot of mistakes in this match and the last match as well. We understand that and hopefully we'll work on that after the tournament."

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the sixth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Monday (February 24) in Rawalpindi.

