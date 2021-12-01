Bengal announce squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy; Sudip Chatterjee named as skipper

Senior batter Sudip Chatterjee will lead Bengal in the upcoming 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, which will begin on December 8.

Chatterjee also led Bengal in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they made it to the quarter-finals before a Super Over exit against Karnataka.

Veteran batter Anushtup Majumdar has made a return to the Bengal side after missing the domestic 20-over competition.

The right-hander suffered a finger injury but is expected to be fit for the tournament. He will hold the fort in the middle-order with Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Das and Sudip likely to bat at the top.

Former captain Manoj Tiwary has pulled himself out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a knee injury.

The side will also miss the service of wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is currently with the Indian side, as well as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ishan Porel, who are touring with the India A team.

Writtick Chatterjee, who was in good form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will lead the spin unit, while the duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar are expected to shoulder the pace attack.

Bengal squad: Sudip Chatterjee (captain), Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Das, Anustup Majumdar, Sumanta Gupta, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Suvankar Bal, Kaif Ahmad, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Geet Puri, Mohammad Kaif, Sayan Sekhar Mondal and Sayan Ghosh.

Bengal placed in Elite Group B

Bengal find themselves in Elite Group B with domestic giants Karnataka, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu, along with Baroda and Pondicherry. Group B matches will be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 2011-12 winners will begin their campaign against Baroda on December 8. The final of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled on December 27.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar