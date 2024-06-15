Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Harbour Diamonds vs Murshidabad Kings, Match 9

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, Shrachi Rarh Tigers locked horns with Servotech Siliguri Strikers in the eighth Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 match, Harbour Diamonds went up against Murshidabad Kings in the next game.

Murshidabad Kings also moved from third to first with an eight-wicket win over Harbour Diamonds. Sobisco Smashers Malda descended from top to second with two wins in as many games. After an eight-wicket victory over Shrachi Rarh Tigers, Servotech Siliguri Strikers jumped from sixth to third.

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers and Shrachi Rarh Tigers are in the middle of the points table with one win in two games. Similarly, Adamas Howrah Warriors, who have won one of two games, are sixth.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards and Harbour Diamonds are at the bottom of the points table with two losses. Here’s how the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 points table read after Match 9:

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 - Points Table Rank Team P W L NR NRR Pts 1 Murshidabad Kings 2 2 0 0 1.314 4 2 Malda Smashers 2 2 0 0 1.277 4 3 Siliguri Strikers 3 2 1 0 0.419 4 4 Kolkata Royal Tigers 2 1 1 0 -0.156 2 5 Rarh Tigers 2 1 1 0 -0.334 2 6 Howrah Warriors 2 1 1 0 -0.392 2 7 Medinipur Wizards 2 0 2 0 -0.831 0 8 Harbour Diamonds 3 0 3 0 -1.057 0

Siliguri rebound with second win; Murshidabad secure back-to-back victories

Shrachi Rarh Tigers batted first and set a target of 124 for Servotech Siliguri Strikers.

Arindam Ghosh top-scored with a 40-run knock, while Sumanta Gupta complemented him well with 27. The rest of the lineup made handy contributions as well. Vishal Bhati and Suraj Jaiswal secured two wickets each, while Rajkumar Pal and Vikas Singh took one.

In response, Ankur Paul (62*) and Shantanu (28* off 18) with Rahul Gupta’s 26, chased down the target in 15.2 overs. Suman Das, who was the most expensive bowler for the Strikers picked up one wicket.

In the next game, Murshidabad Kings opted to bowl first and restricted Harbour Diamonds to 121-9. Diamonds skipper Manoj Tiwary scored 27 and Kaushik Giri added 23, while the rest were dismissed under 20. Sayed Aftab led the Kings' bowling attack with a four-fer while Nitin Verma chipped in two wickets.

In response, Aditya Purohit’s 27-ball 24, backed by skipper Sudip Gharami (51*) and Shuvam Dey (33*), helped Murshidabad achieve their target in 15.4 overs.

