Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds, Match 1

Servotech Siliguri Strikers defeated Harbour Diamonds in the opening match of the Bengal Pro League 2024 by eight runs on Tuesday, June 11, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Strikers had posted a total of 141 runs on the board, with the help of a knock of 44 runs off 41 deliveries from Shantanu. Badal Singh Balyan scored 37 runs off 22 deliveries for the Diamonds. In response, the Diamonds were bundled out for 133 runs in 19.5 overs.

Servotech Siliguri Strikers are in first place in the points table with a net run rate of +0.400. Harbour Diamonds are in the second position with a net run rate of -0.400.

On Wednesday, June 12, a total of two matches will be played in the Bengal Pro League 2024. Malda Smashers will face Medinipur Wizards in the afternoon. In the evening, Howrah Warriors will be up against Kolkata Royal Tigers.

Harbour Diamonds fall short against Servotech Siliguri Strikers in a thrilling encounter

Harbour Diamonds secured a victory against Servotech Siliguri Strikers and elected to bowl. Ankur Paul and Shantanu were the only batters who scored more than 30 runs for the Strikers. Shantanu was the highest scorer and made 44 runs off 41 deliveries. Ankur finished with 31 runs off 18 balls to his name.

Prayas Ray Barman took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs and was the most successful bowler for the Diamonds. Aman Shekhawat and Aritra Chatterjee picked two wickets each.

The Diamonds didn’t have a decent start to their chase and lost their first two wickets for just 10 runs. Abhijeet Bhagat and Prayas Ray Barman added 30 runs for the fourth wicket. Prayas Ray Barman was effective with the bat as well and contributed 32 runs off 19 deliveries. It was Badal Singh Balyan who emerged as the highest run-scorer and made 37 runs off 22 deliveries.

However, the Diamonds were bundled out for 133 runs and lost the match by eight runs. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal was the most successful bowler in the match and took four wickets for 29 runs in 3.5 overs. Rajkumar Pal picked three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

