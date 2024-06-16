Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Harbour Diamonds vs Murshidabad Kings (Updated) ft. Sudip Gharami

The Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 continued today with a double header. In the first match, Servotech Siliguri Strikers chased a target of 124, winning the game by eight wickets against Shrachi Rarh Tigers.

However, in the second game, Harbour Diamonds failed to defend their total against Murshidabad Kings, condemning them to an eight-wicket defeat.

The first game of the day saw the Strikers win the toss and field first against the Shrachi Rarh Tigers. Shrachi Tigers got off to a sluggish start as both their openers failed to make an indelible mark.

Batting at number three and four respectively, Sumanta Gupta (27 off 19) and Arindam Ghosh (40 off 45) raced away in the middle overs. Gupta was especially severe in his strokeplay, striking at 142.11 during his quickfire cameo. Contributions from skipper Shahbaz Ahmed and Arnab Nandi helped the Tigers post a total of 123/7.

In response, the Strikers were in complete control throughout their chase, courtesy opener Ankur Parel (62 off 43) supported well by middle order batters Rahul Gupta (26 off 25) and Shantanu (28 off 18). The strikers eventually chased down the target in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the Diamonds posted 121/9 in the second game of the day. Skipper Manoj Tiwary (27 off 26) and Kaushik Giri (23 off 19) top-scored for the Diamonds. Syed Irfan Aftab ran through the Diamonds’ batting lineup, taking four wickets for his side.

In response, Murshidabad Kings easily chased down the below-par target of 122 set by the Diamonds as they won the game by eight wickets and 18 balls to spare. Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shuvam Dey top-scored for the Kings scoring 51 off 38 and 33 off 23 respectively.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sudip Gharami MK 99 2 2 51 - 137.5 - 1 5 6 2 Arindam Ghosh RT 94 2 2 54 94 103.3 - 1 9 2 3 Ankur Pal SS 93 3 3 62 46.5 150 - 1 11 4 4 Shantanu SS 78 3 3 44 39 114.71 - - 6 2 5 Shuvam Dey MK 70 2 2 37 70 102.94 - - 7 2 6 Sayan Mondal HD 64 3 3 51 21.33 108.47 - 1 7 1 7 Writtick Chatterjee MS 61 2 2 50 61 132.61 0 1 6 2 8 Jayojit Basu MS 59 2 2 55 29.5 107.27 0 1 6 2 9 Pramod Chandila HW 58 2 2 46 58 105.45 0 0 5 2 10 Avilin Ghosh KRT 56 2 2 42 56 119.15 0 0 6 0

Sudip Gharami has emerged as the leading run-scorer so far. The Murshidabad Kings batter has amassed 99 runs in two innings at an excellent strike rate of 137.50. His tally includes a top score of 51.

Chasing Gharami closely is Arindam Ghosh of Shrachi Rarh Tigers. Ghosh has scored 94 runs in two innings, averaging a solid 94.

The likes of Ankur Pal (93 runs), Shantanu (78 runs), and Shuvam Dey (70 runs) complete the top five run-getters in the tournament so far.

Other Bengal Pro T20 League batters on the top 10 run scorers list include Sayan Mondal, Writtick Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Pramod Chandila, and Avilin Ghosh, respectively.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 4W+ Maiden 1 Sayed Irfan-Aftab MK 6 2 2 6.83 8 5.13 - 1 - 2 Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal SS 6 3 3 9.67 9.83 5.9 - 1 - 3 Saksham Chaudhary HW 6 2 2 7.17 5 8.6 1 - - 4 Sujit Kumar Yadav HW 5 2 2 7.4 9.6 4.63 - - 1 5 Vaibhav Yadav MW 5 2 2 7.8 9.6 4.88 - - - 6 Mohammed Kaif HD 5 3 3 11.6 12 5.8 - - 1 7 Nitin Verma MK 5 2 2 9.2 8.6 6.42 - - - 8 Geet Puri MS 4 2 2 6.5 10.5 3.71 - - - 9 Akash Deep SS 4 3 3 14.5 18 4.83 - - - 10 Aritra Chatterjee HD 4 3 3 19 18 6.33 - - -

Sayed Irfan-Aftab has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far with six scalps from two matches.

Chasing Aftab closely in the wickets column are Suraj Jaiswal (six wickets) and Saksham Chaudhary (six wickets). Both have consistently made inroads for their respective sides, with best figures of 4/29 and 5/10, respectively.

Among the other Bengal T20 League bowlers inside the top 10 are Sujit Yadav, Vaibhav Yadav, Md Kaif, and Nitin Verma occupying the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively with a tally of five wickets across the board. Geet Puri, Akash Deep, and Artira Chaterjee round up the top 10 list with four wickets each.

