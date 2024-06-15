Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors (Updated) ft. Pramod Chandila

Sobisco Smashers Malda won the toss against Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers and elected to bowl first on Friday, June 14. Subham Chatterjee and Akash A Pandey scored 30-plus runs each for the Tigers. Subham was the highest scorer with 35 runs off 40 deliveries.

The two batters helped the Tigers post 117 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Mukesh Kumar was the pick of the Smashers bowlers, taking three wickets for 10 runs in four overs.

In reply, Smashers opener Jayojit Basu scored 55 runs off 50 deliveries. Writam Porel remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 36 deliveries. The Smashers reached the target in 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Akash took two wickets for 10 runs in four overs for the Tigers.

Trending

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, meanwhile, elected to bat after winning the toss against Adamas Howrah Warriors in the seventh match. Kaushik Maity and Vivek Singh provided the Wizards with a solid start, adding 73 runs for the first wicket. No other batter managed to cross the 30-run mark as the Wizards were bundled out for 132 runs. Saksham Chaudhary was the pick of the Warriors bowlers, taking five wickets for 10 runs in two overs.

In reply, the Warriors lost their first three wickets for just 31 runs in the powerplay. They further lost two wickets and had 69 runs on the board. Pramod Chandila and Pankaj Shaw added 66 runs for the sixth wicket. Pramod remained unbeaten on 46 runs off 42 deliveries and was the highest scorer. The Warriors reached the target of 133 runs in 19.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

Bengal Pro League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Writtick Chatterjee MS 61 2 2 50 61 132.61 0 1 6 2 2 Jayojit Basu MS 59 2 2 55 29.5 107.27 0 1 6 2 3 Pramod Chandila HW 58 2 2 46 58 105.45 0 0 5 2 4 Avilin Ghosh KRT 56 2 2 42 56 119.15 0 0 6 0 5 Writam Porel MS 55 2 2 35 55 82.09 0 0 3 1 6 Sayan Mondal HD 55 2 2 51 27.5 103.77 0 1 5 1 7 Arindam Ghosh RT 54 1 1 54 54 117.39 0 1 5 1 8 Vikas Singh SS 51 2 2 31 25.5 104.08 0 0 4 0 9 Shantanu SS 50 2 2 44 25 100 0 0 3 1 10 Vivek Singh MW 50 3 3 34 16.67 98.04 0 0 7 0

Writtick Chatterjee is still the leading run-scorer with 61 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 132.61.

Jayojit Basu has jumped to second place, amassing 59 runs in two matches at an average of .29.50

Pramod Chandila has moved to third position with 58 runs in two games at a strike rate of 105.45.

Avilin Ghosh slips to fourth position from third. He has scored 56 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 119.15.

Writam Porel moves to fifth place with 55 runs in two matches at an average of 55.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Saksham Chaudhary HW 6 2 2 7.17 5 8.6 1 0 0 2 Sujit Kumar Yadav HW 5 2 2 7.4 9.6 4.63 0 1 0 3 Vaibhav Yadav MW 5 2 2 7.8 9.6 4.88 0 1 0 4 Geet Puri MS 4 2 2 6.5 10.5 3.71 0 1 0 5 Akash Deep SS 4 2 2 10.25 12 5.13 0 1 0 6 Aritra Chatterjee HD 4 2 2 12.5 12 6.25 0 0 0 7 Mohammed Kaif HD 4 2 2 11.5 10.5 6.57 0 1 0 8 Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal SS 4 2 2 10 8.75 6.86 0 1 0 9 Kanishk Seth HW 4 2 2 14.5 12 7.25 0 0 0 10 Nitin Verma MK 3 1 1 7 6.33 6.63 0 1 0

Saksham Chaudhary jumps to first place with six wickets in two games at an average of 7.17.

Sujit Kumar Yadav moves to second position from fourth, picking up five wickets in two outings at a strike rate of 9.60.

Vaibhav Yadav jumped to third place from fifth with five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 4.88.

Geet Puri has moved to fourth position from third. He has taken four wickets in two matches at an average of 6.50.

Akash Deep has jumped to fifth place with four wickets in two innings at a strike rate of 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback