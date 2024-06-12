Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds (Updated) ft. Suraj Singh Jaiswal

The Servotech Siliguri Strikers faced Harbour Diamonds in the inaugural match of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 on Tuesday, June 11.

The Diamonds won the toss and asked the Strikers to bat first. Although the Strikers lost a batter in the second over, however, Ankur Paul (31) and Vishal Bhakti (17) forged a 38-run partnership for the second wicket. Shantanu top-scored with a 41-ball 44-run knock backed by Vikash Singh’s 20 as they set a below-par target of 142 runs.

Prayas Barman was the pick of the bowlers for the Harbour Diamonds, bagging a three-wicket haul. He was ably backed by Aritra Chatterjee and Aman Shekhawat, who took two wickets each.

In reply, the Diamonds were two wickets down inside the powerplay for 40 runs. Barman, who scored 32 off 19, had kept the team in a commanding position with Badal Singh Balyan, who played a fantastic 37-run knock. However, with 17 required off the last over the Diamonds fell short.

Suraj Jaiswal was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer while Rajkumar Pal claimed a three-wicket haul and Akash Deep, Vishal Bhati, and Vikash Singh contributed a wicket each.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after Strikers victory.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Shantanu SS 44 1 1 44 44 107.32 0 0 3 1 2 Badal Singh Balyan HD 37 1 1 37 37 168.18 0 0 3 2 3 Prayas Ray Barman HD 32 1 1 32 32 168.42 0 0 3 1 4 Ankur Paul SS 31 1 1 31 31 172.22 0 0 4 1 5 Vikas Singh SS 20 1 1 20 20 153.85 0 0 2 0 6 Vishal Bhati SS 17 1 1 17 17 130.77 0 0 3 0 7 Abhijeet Bhagat HD 16 1 1 16 16 106.67 0 0 3 0 8 Vivek Singh HD 14 1 1 14 14 82.35 0 0 2 0 9 Kaushal Giri HD 12 1 1 12 12 80 0 0 1 0 10 Tarun Godara SS 6 1 1 6 6 85.71 0 0 0 0

Shantanu of Servotech Siliguri Strikers is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. He scored a 44-run knock at a strike rate of 107.31, featuring three fours and a six.

Badal Singh Balyan of Harbour Diamonds is second with 37 runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.18. His knock comprised five boundaries.

Prayas Ray Barman, ranked third, delivered an all-round performance for the Diamonds. He scored 32 runs and also picked up wickets.

Ankur Paul, following closely, scored a 31-run knock at an excellent strike rate of 172.22 with the aid of four fours and a maximum.

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal SS 4 1 1 7.25 5.75 7.57 0 1 0 2 Prayas Ray Barman HD 3 1 1 9.33 8 7 0 1 0 3 RajKumar pal SS 3 1 1 10.33 8 7.75 0 1 0 4 Aritra Chatterjee HD 2 1 1 13.5 12 6.75 0 0 0 5 Aman Shekhawat HD 2 1 1 12.5 10.5 7.14 0 0 0 6 Vikas Singh SS 1 1 1 12 18 4 0 0 0 7 Akash Deep SS 1 1 1 22 24 5.5 0 0 0 8 Vishal Bhati SS 1 1 1 18 18 6 0 0 0 9 Anurag Tiwari HD 1 1 1 26 24 6.5 0 0 0 10 Mohammed Kaif HD 1 1 1 29 18 9.67 0 0 0

Suraj Singh Jaiswal who was the star bowler for the Strikers, occupies the first spot. He took four wickets for 29 runs.

Prayas Barman and Rajkumar Pal picked up three wickets for their respective sides. They are now ranked second and third in the leaderboard with an economy rate of 7 and 7.75, respectively.

Aritra Chatterjee and Aman Shekhawat, with two wickets apiece, hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

