  Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds (Updated) ft. Suraj Singh Jaiswal

Bengal Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds (Updated) ft. Suraj Singh Jaiswal

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 12, 2024 08:33 IST
The Servotech Siliguri Strikers faced Harbour Diamonds in the inaugural match of the Bengal Pro T20 League 2024 on Tuesday, June 11.

The Diamonds won the toss and asked the Strikers to bat first. Although the Strikers lost a batter in the second over, however, Ankur Paul (31) and Vishal Bhakti (17) forged a 38-run partnership for the second wicket. Shantanu top-scored with a 41-ball 44-run knock backed by Vikash Singh’s 20 as they set a below-par target of 142 runs.

Prayas Barman was the pick of the bowlers for the Harbour Diamonds, bagging a three-wicket haul. He was ably backed by Aritra Chatterjee and Aman Shekhawat, who took two wickets each.

also-read-trending Trending

In reply, the Diamonds were two wickets down inside the powerplay for 40 runs. Barman, who scored 32 off 19, had kept the team in a commanding position with Badal Singh Balyan, who played a fantastic 37-run knock. However, with 17 required off the last over the Diamonds fell short.

Suraj Jaiswal was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer while Rajkumar Pal claimed a three-wicket haul and Akash Deep, Vishal Bhati, and Vikash Singh contributed a wicket each.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after Strikers victory.

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1ShantanuSS44114444107.320031
2Badal Singh BalyanHD37113737168.180032
3Prayas Ray BarmanHD32113232168.420031
4Ankur PaulSS31113131172.220041
5Vikas SinghSS20112020153.850020
6Vishal BhatiSS17111717130.770030
7Abhijeet BhagatHD16111616106.670030
8Vivek SinghHD1411141482.350020
9Kaushal GiriHD12111212800010
10Tarun GodaraSS6116685.710000

Shantanu of Servotech Siliguri Strikers is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. He scored a 44-run knock at a strike rate of 107.31, featuring three fours and a six.

Badal Singh Balyan of Harbour Diamonds is second with 37 runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.18. His knock comprised five boundaries.

Prayas Ray Barman, ranked third, delivered an all-round performance for the Diamonds. He scored 32 runs and also picked up wickets.

Ankur Paul, following closely, scored a 31-run knock at an excellent strike rate of 172.22 with the aid of four fours and a maximum.

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Suraj Sindhu JaiswalSS4117.255.757.57010
2Prayas Ray BarmanHD3119.3387010
3RajKumar palSS31110.3387.75010
4Aritra ChatterjeeHD21113.5126.75000
5Aman ShekhawatHD21112.510.57.14000
6Vikas SinghSS11112184000
7Akash DeepSS11122245.5000
8Vishal BhatiSS11118186000
9Anurag TiwariHD11126246.5000
10Mohammed KaifHD11129189.67000

Suraj Singh Jaiswal who was the star bowler for the Strikers, occupies the first spot. He took four wickets for 29 runs.

Prayas Barman and Rajkumar Pal picked up three wickets for their respective sides. They are now ranked second and third in the leaderboard with an economy rate of 7 and 7.75, respectively.

Aritra Chatterjee and Aman Shekhawat, with two wickets apiece, hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

